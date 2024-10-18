Annual Fall Into ETF Investing series features commentary and educational insights from some of Canada's top do-it-yourself (DIY) personal finance specialists and ETF professionals

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO ETF Market Insights presents Fall Into ETF Investing, an annual series developed for Canadian DIY investors which features educational tips and insights to empower individual investors and help them make progress towards their investment goals.

For over three years, BMO ETFs' YouTube channel ETF Market Insights has shared investing education and insights from a diverse group of industry players and market participants. Previous episodes have addressed a wide range of topics, including how to build resilient portfolios, active versus passive investing, new ETF tools, and many others, recognizing that many DIY investors are turning to digital channels to become better informed investors.

Fall Into ETF Investing is a four-week series built to provide insight and information that individual investors can use to navigate their investment journey; featuring thought-provoking discussions on topics such as:

The US election

Falling interest rates

The rise of covered call ETFs among retirees

Alternative investments

Stream it live on BMO ETFs' YouTube channel or sign up for the newletter to get the information sent to your inbox.

Program Lineup: Fall Into ETF Investing

Friday, October 18, 2024 | 1:00PM ET

Episode One: The Run up to the US Election – ETF Strategies

In this episode we are joined by finance influencer, Adrian Bar, CEO and Co-founder, Canadian In A T Shirt and Bipan Rai Managing Director, Portfolio Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management, to discuss November's U.S. Presidential Election and what it could mean for investment portfolios. Election years come with their fair share of market volatility as investors digest news of future policy changes. This episode looks at opportunities and risks within sectors and areas of the market.

Friday, October 25, 2024 | 1:00PM ET

Episode Two: Gain from Falling Rates – Positioning Equities, Sectors and Fixed Income

Special guest host Kornel Szrejber, from the Build Wealth Canada Podcast joins Markus Otema, CIBC Capital Markets, and Matt Montemurro, Head, Fixed Income and Equity Index ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management to discuss opportunities and challenges for investors seeking to maximize returns in a falling interest rate environment. This panel explores how falling rates affect different asset classes, including various equity sectors and fixed income, while providing insights into positioning strategies that may capitalize on a declining interest rate environment.

Friday, November 1, 2024 | 1:00PM ET

Episode Three: Cashflow & Growth – The Key to Retirement

Special guest host Pat Bolland, former Business News anchor and host of The Just Word Podcast and Kevin Prins, Head of Distribution, ETFs and Digital Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management discuss how covered call strategies allow investors to enhance the level of cash flow in their portfolio, making them an effective solution for retirees. They look at the different trade-offs that investors should know and the different approaches to covered call writing.

Friday, November 8, 2024 | 1:00PM ET

Episode Four: Beyond The Stock Market: Alternative Assets Explained

In a world where traditional stock market investments may not always offer the diversification or returns investors seek, alternative assets have become increasingly attractive. Erin Allen, VP, Online ETF Distribution with BMO Global Asset Management hosts Andres Rincon, TD Securities and Jimmy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Liquid Alts, BMO Global Asset Management to dive into the evolving landscape of alternative investments. They will discuss how innovation in this space is shaping the ETF and broader investment industry, providing new and exciting opportunities for investors looking to go beyond conventional investments.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Disclaimers



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Any statement that necessarily depends on future events may be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. In connection with any forward-looking statements, investors should carefully consider the areas of risk described in the most recent prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996