New digital planning tool provides a convenient way to create plans, set goals and access personalized insights and guidance.

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the launch of My Financial Progress, an innovative digital goal planning platform to help clients create personalized and adaptive long-term plans, gain comprehensive insights into their finances and access personalized strategies to help them reach their goals. Built to adapt to clients' changing priorities and circumstances, the tool adjusts goals and strategies in real time to ensure clients can monitor their financial progress anywhere and at any time.

My Financial Progress is available for all clients using BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking.

"With My Financial Progress, BMO is giving Canadians a powerful tool to take control of their financial future by combining personalized planning, real-time insights, and the flexibility to adapt as goals and circumstances change," said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segments & Customer Growth, BMO. "Whether it's saving for a milestone or building long-term wealth, this innovative tool helps our clients stay on track, make confident and informed decisions and make real financial progress."

This platform joins BMO's suite of innovative digital tools and resources available to help clients build financial literacy, conveniently monitor their plans and reach their financial goals:

BMO SmartProgress : This tool helps customers learn more about important personal finance topics and build financial literacy anywhere and at any time. It is a free, online financial education platform featuring customized, interactive content – including videos and tools – on complex financial planning topics including budgeting and credit management, homeownership and investing.

This tool helps customers learn more about important personal finance topics and build financial literacy anywhere and at any time. It is a free, online financial education platform featuring customized, interactive content – including videos and tools – on complex financial planning topics including budgeting and credit management, homeownership and investing. BMO Insights : Clients get help saving more, monitoring spending and account values, and spotting unusual activity with 25 BMO Insights that provide customers free, quick, and personalized views of their daily spending to help them make informed decisions. Popular online insights include: CashTrack: Using artificial intelligence, these insights monitor customers' cash flows and let them know if they will run out of money in the next seven days. Spend Categorization: These insights notify customers when there has been a significant increase in a specific spending category or if a free trial has expired.

Clients get help saving more, monitoring spending and account values, and spotting unusual activity with 25 BMO Insights that provide customers free, quick, and personalized views of their daily spending to help them make informed decisions. Popular online insights include: BMO Savings Amplifier Account : To help make saving easy and automatic, BMO's Savings Amplifier Account offers no monthly fees, a competitive interest rate, and unlimited no-fee transfers to other BMO accounts. In addition, its digital Savings Goals feature enables clients to set, track, and manage their financial goals.

: To help make saving easy and automatic, BMO's Savings Amplifier Account offers no monthly fees, a competitive interest rate, and unlimited no-fee transfers to other BMO accounts. In addition, its digital Savings Goals feature enables clients to set, track, and manage their financial goals. BMO CreditView : Clients can quickly and easily check their credit scores and access new tools and advice to manage their credit profile online and on mobile.

Clients can quickly and easily check their credit scores and access new tools and advice to manage their credit profile online and on mobile. BMO PaySmart: This is a flexible tool that helps clients turn credit card purchases into equal monthly payments, enhancing their ability to manage cash flow and gain better understanding of their spending. Since its launch, PaySmart has empowered customers with clear insights into their spending habits and progress to achieve their goals.

For more information about BMO's My Financial Progress, visit: https://www.bmo.com/myfinancialprogress.

To learn more about how BMO can help clients make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996