Media Advisory - Bell workers to rally for respect and against job erosion

QUEBEC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Media and the public are invited to attend a march and rally in Quebec City, as Unifor members demand Bell Canada end the erosion of good jobs.

When: Tuesday August 20, 2019

March at 12:30 pm, on beginning at 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

Rally at 12:45 pm, outside Bell Canada, 930 D'Aiguillon Street



Who: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

Renaud Gagne, Unifor Quebec Director

Employees of Bell Canada and Bell subsidiaries have long campaigned against contracting out and other forms of job erosion. These efforts recently led to the company reversing a layoff notice for 78 technicians, and won the removal of the infamous "Stacked Ranking" performance management system in the Bell Sales bargaining unit.

For current updates about this campaign, visit bellrealtalk.ca.



For further information: contact Sarah McCue, Unifor National Communications Representative at 416-458-3307 (cell) or sarah.mccue@unifor.org; For French interviews, please contact Unifor Quebec Communications Representative, Marie-Andrée L'Heureux at marie-andree.lheureux@unifor.org or 514-916-7373 (cell).

