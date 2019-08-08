Media Advisory - BDC logo Français
Aug 08, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, recently refreshed its stock images, following the launch of its new brand identity some time ago. The Bank asks that when mentioning BDC online and offline, media representatives portray BDC's current images and logo in articles they publish. These new images, as well as its current logo, are available via BDC's media room.
Visiting BDC's media room is a great way to stay updated on recent announcements and discover BDC's subject matter experts on topics related to entrepreneurship. It is also possible to subscribe to the distribution list and receive news releases and updates from BDC's Media Relations team.
About BDC
BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.
SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada
For further information: BDC Media Relations, mediainfo@bdc.ca, 1-844-625-8321
