Media Advisory - BDC logo

Visiting BDC's media room is a great way to stay updated on recent announcements and discover BDC's subject matter experts on topics related to entrepreneurship. It is also possible to subscribe to the distribution list and receive news releases and updates from BDC's Media Relations team.

About BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

For further information: BDC Media Relations, mediainfo@bdc.ca, 1-844-625-8321

Related Links

www.bdc.ca

