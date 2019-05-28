Media Advisory - Astronaut David Saint-Jacques answers questions from the Umiujaq community, in northern Quebec

UMIUJAQ, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On May 31, 2019, live from the International Space Station, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint‑Jacques will answer the questions of young people from the village where he practised medicine before becoming an astronaut as well as students and staff of Kiluutaq School. David Saint-Jacques' wife, Dr. Véronique Morin, who also works in that region, will give a presentation on certain aspects of the space mission.

Media are welcome to attend. Those who are unable to do so can watch the event live (or watch the video afterwards) on the CSA's YouTube channel .

The event will be held mostly in French and English, but also in Inuktitut.

Date: May 31, 2019



Time: 10:20 a.m. ET



What: Astronaut David Saint-Jacques answers questions from young people in Umiujaq



Who: David Saint-Jacques, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Véronique Morin, public health physician

Matthew Bryan, principal of Kiluutaq School



Where: Kiluutaq School

Main Road

Umiujaq, Quebec J0M 1Y0

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

