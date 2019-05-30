Media Advisory - Affordable Homes Open For Seniors In Peachland Français
May 30, 2019, 15:46 ET
PEACHLAND, BC, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Join MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Sharon Hallberg, Board Chair, Peachland Seniors' Support Society as they officially open Residences on 6th, providing 74 homes for seniors in Peachland.
Date:
May 31, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Place:
4445 6th Street
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Media Relations, Ministry of Municipal Affairs, 778-698-9176; Rajvir Rao, BC Housing, 604-456-8917
