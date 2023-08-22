TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Medavie, a health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Elliott as the Director of Social Responsibility and the Medavie Foundation, reaffirming the organization's commitment to fostering positive community impact and partnerships. Medavie, through the Medavie Foundation, invests in community initiatives and organizations that improve the wellbeing of Canadians, focusing on some of the most pressing mental and physical health challenges facing Canadians.

In her new role, Andrea will lead Medavie's corporate citizenship strategy and nurture its community impact initiatives centering on healthy food, active living, youth mental health and post-traumatic stress. She will also lead the work to develop an overall Corporate Social Responsibility strategy for the organization that considers Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) impacts and reporting.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea to our organization," says Patty Faith, Chief Brand and Reputation Officer, Medavie. "Her extensive experience managing social responsibility programs for renowned brands, combined with her passion for making a difference, will complement our ongoing efforts in communities. As a core member of our brand and reputation team, Andrea will maintain a link to the business and our broader community relations and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the organization."

Andrea joins Medavie from President's Choice Children's Charity and has been directly managing social responsibility programs for more than a decade for well-known brands including Deloitte, BMO and IBM. She studied anthropology at the University of Toronto, she also holds a Certificate in Corporate Citizenship Practice from Boston College Wallace E. Carroll Graduate School of Management Centre for Corporate Citizenship.

"I am excited to be a part of Medavie as an organization committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians," says Andrea. "I look forward to advancing our corporate social responsibility impact and cultivating even stronger, healthier communities through the remarkable work of the Foundation."

