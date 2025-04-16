HALIFAX, NS, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) is expanding access to affordable vision care through a new partnership with KITS, a Canadian leader in online eyewear. This collaboration gives Medavie Blue Cross members exclusive access to discounts on prescription glasses, contact lenses, and premium lens upgrades — all available online at KITS.ca.

The partnership is the latest addition to Connected Care, MBC's digital health and wellness platform that helps members navigate to trusted services and programs through their benefits plan. With this new offering, members can purchase affordable, stylish eyewear online, enjoy fast delivery across Canada, and the benefit of the coverage included in their plan.

"Connected Care is all about helping our members easily and seamlessly access the services they need in a way that is designed around their lives," said Catherine Biermann, Manager of Digital Product Solutions and Partnerships at Medavie Blue Cross. "We know that cost has been a barrier for many when it comes to purchasing eyewear. By integrating KITS into our Connected Care platform, we bring vision care into that ecosystem — giving members convenient, affordable access to eyewear while making it easy to use their benefits and enhance their overall wellness.

There is a growing need among Canadians for this type of solution:

Average plan maximums haven't kept pace with the rising cost of eyewear—a challenge seen across the industry.

Many members find it difficult to find vision care providers that are both affordable and easily accessible, especially in areas with limited provider networks or high out-of-pocket costs.

Nearly half (46%) of Canadians delayed buying the eyewear they needed because their plan didn't cover enough of the cost (KITS Ledger Report)

66% say they experience delays in reimbursement, and four in ten find the claims process inconvenient (KITS Ledger Report)

This new partnership addresses those frustrations head-on — by delivering value, speed, and simplicity for members through a seamless digital experience on Connected Care.

Enhancing Value Through Strategic Partnerships

By partnering with affordable, high-quality providers and offering exclusive member discounts, Medavie Blue Cross is making vision care more accessible and cost-effective. These value-added offerings not only improve member satisfaction but also support plan sustainability through smarter spending and a more streamlined claims experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Medavie Blue Cross and have a place on their innovative Connected Care platform," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "Together, we're making it easier than ever for Canadians to get the vision care they need — quickly, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes."

Members can easily access KITS through Connected Care by using the Blue Cross Mobile app or the Member Services Site. Purchases are eligible for reimbursement with prescription eyewear claims covered under their Vision Care benefits, along with added flexibility through health and wellness spending accounts. Additional coverage may be available through Health Spending Accounts (HSA) or Personal Wellness Accounts (PWA).

The offer is now available to Medavie Blue Cross members across Canada.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada's largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we're part of Medavie — a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

About KITS

KITS is a Canadian digital eyewear brand offering access to thousands of glasses styles, popular contact lens brands, and premium prescription eyewear at competitive prices. Backed by industry-leading manufacturing, KITS provides fast delivery, virtual try-on tools, and easy 30-day returns. Their mission is to make eyecare easy, accessible, and affordable for Canadians coast to coast.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 905-466-3624, [email protected]