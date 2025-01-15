MONCTON, NB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Legs for Literacy is excited to announce a three-year partnership with Medavie focusing on supporting the annual Legs for Literacy – Courir pour Lire run, being held this year from October 3-5, navigating through the communities of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview, New Brunswick.

Legs for Literacy Announces Three-Year Partnership with Medavie (CNW Group/Medavie Blue Cross)

"Medavie has supported our organization for many years, and they have been and remain an invaluable partner, not only providing financial support, but being involved on the ground, volunteering at our events and cheering on our participants at the finish line," said Garth Millar, Executive Director, Legs for Literacy. "Their involvement goes beyond sponsorship—they are a vital part of the success of Legs for Literacy, and we are thrilled to continue collaborating with them as we expand and enhance the race."

This renewed partnership comes on the heels of the completion of Legs for Literacy's new strategic plan, which includes a refreshed vision and mission statement for the event.

"We have always been very proud to support Legs for Literacy and their annual race-day event," said Patty Faith, Chief Brand and Reputation Officer, Medavie. "Events like this one that focus on different aspects of wellness, such as literacy and being active, have such a positive impact on our communities," continued Faith. "We are looking forward to this year's event and many to come."

With Medavie's support for 2025, Legs for Literacy has the financial flexibility to further develop an exceptional event for their athletes and charity partners. A key focus of the race remains their commitment to supporting literacy organizations within our community.

Legs for Literacy is also now accepting funding applications until January 31, 2025. For more information, please visit legsforliteracy.com/funding.

About Legs for Literacy

Legs for Literacy enhances the community through running and walking events that raise money and awareness for key partners who promote reading and writing in Southeast New Brunswick.

About Medavie

Medavie is a national health solutions partner and innovative leader in benefits management, health management, and healthcare delivery. Backed by the strength of a team of 8,200+ professionals, we're committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie provides all-in-one private health insurance, public health administration, emergency medical services as Canada's largest contracted provider, as well as primary care, community health and mental health and addictions solutions, medical communications, and clinical training. As a not-for-profit organization, we're recognized for our investments in our employees as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, our community and social impact investments as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and certification as a Caring Company, as well as Rainbow Registered accreditation for our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

