MONCTON, NB, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Medavie Foundation is proud to award ten students with scholarships valued at $7,000 each with eligibility to renew for up to three additional years. The recipients of these scholarships are youth who are living with a mental health challenge of their own or that of a family member and are pursuing health-related post-secondary studies at a recognized Canadian university or community college and plan to pursue a career in their health-related field of studies.

"This scholarship has provided me with an opportunity of taking stress away, but it has also gifted me an opportunity to experience all that UPEI has to offer." Maya Carragher, Bachelor of Nursing Student, University of Prince Edward Island

This year the scholarship investment was increased from $5,000 to $7,000 to allow for students to have approximately 30% of the total cost of their school year covered. With the addition of this years ten recipients, the Medavie Foundation is supporting a total of 31 youth pursuing post-secondary studies through this scholarship program.

"We know these bright individuals will be our future healthcare leaders. At Medavie, we want to do our part by investing in them and alleviating some of the financial burden and stress that can come along with pursuing higher education." Andrea Elliott, Director Social Responsibility and the Medavie Foundation.

The Medavie Scholarship honours Pierre-Yves Julien, the former CEO of Medavie. As a not-for-profit health services organization, Pierre-Yves recognized our commitment to the communities where our employees, and the Canadians we serve, live and work.

