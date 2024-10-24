Medavie Blue Cross Strengthens ADHD Awareness Efforts with Expanded Digital Health Platform

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of ADHD Awareness Month, Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) is reaffirming its commitment to improving access to ADHD care through its partnership with Beyond ADHD. Launched in September 2024, this partnership aims to make high-quality ADHD assessment and treatment services more accessible and affordable for Canadians.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support member health, Medavie Blue Cross is also proud to introduce an upgraded version of their digital health and wellness platform Connected Care, which includes access to the Beyond ADHD partnership. Connected Care is now fully integrated into the Blue Cross Mobile App, an upgrade that simplifies navigation, making it easier for plan members to quickly find the services they need and resolve issues sooner. The platform offers a more comprehensive view of overall wellness by seamlessly connecting physical, mental, and financial health resources. Together these changes empower members to take charge of their health with convenient digital access.

Connected Care is designed to meet the diverse needs of members and includes easy-to-navigate categories with programs and services that address mental wellness and innovative therapy options, condition-specific health coaching and targeted assessments, telemedicine, and lifestyle and financial wellbeing solutions. Each partner has been carefully selected to provide a well-curated and seamless experience that addresses today's most pressing health concerns. Whether members are seeking support for mental health or chronic disease issues, wanting to understand their health risks, or simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle—they'll find it in Connected Care.

"Medavie Blue Cross is committed to making health care more accessible and personalized for our members," said Catherine Biermann, Manager of Digital Product Solutions and Partnerships at Medavie Blue Cross. "Many members facing a chronic condition or specific health concern may feel unsure of where to start, often unaware of the link between physical and mental health. Connected Care is designed to address whole-person wellness, helping members find the right resources and take informed, proactive steps toward better health."

The updated Connected Care platform comes at a critical time, as Canadians increasingly seek more flexible, digital solutions to support their wellbeing. The new release of the platform offers members the ability to access services for mental health, including ADHD assessments and treatment, coaching and support programs beyond traditional therapy, along with health coaching and assessments for diabetes management, menopause, and other chronic conditions. Additionally, virtual clinics provide timely access to health professionals for common concerns requiring primary medical care or physiotherapy, ensuring members can address health issues early and effectively.

"Our focus is on preventative care—providing members with the resources and information they need to maintain their health and prevent more serious health issues down the road," Biermann added. "With service categories like mental wellness, health coaching, chronic disease management and financial wellness, we're taking a holistic approach to health and creating an environment where our members can thrive."

The platform is now available for members of most group benefit plans and individual policyholders of Medavie Blue Cross across Canada. To find out more, please reach out to Medavie Blue Cross for support and information specific to your policy. To learn more about the new Connected Care features and how they can support your health journey, visit the Connected Care website here.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada's largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we're part of Medavie, a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 437-446-2535, [email protected]