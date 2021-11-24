Health insurer announces Mindfulness app, Petit BamBou, as newest addition to Connected Care digital health platform

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians continue to take on the challenges that come with COVID-19, and in a lot of instances return back to their physical work location, managing our own mental health has perhaps never been more important. Understanding this, Medavie Blue Cross is excited to announce the latest addition to its Connected Care digital health platform for its plan members – an exclusive, free three-month premium subscription to Petit BamBou, one of the world's most popular mindfulness mobile apps.

"At Medavie Blue Cross, we understand that every Canadian has had their own set of unique challenges brought on by this almost two-year pandemic," said Colleen Adams, Manager, Health and Digital Product Solutions at Medavie Blue Cross. "By adding Petit BamBou to our Connected Care digital health platform, it allows our members to gain access to a timely solution that enables self-care, builds resilience and promotes ongoing mental health support."

In recent years, the notion of practicing mindfulness as another way to manage one's own mental health has grown in prominence. Mindfulness practices can be an incredibly effective way to help build up our own psychological resilience, increase our ability to regulate our emotions and decrease stress, as well as anxiety and depression.

With more than eight million users worldwide, Petit BamBou brings well-being coaching and mental health guidance and training to the forefront for people through its mobile and web services. A major focus of the Petit BamBou app is ensuring it is accessible to everyone, including children and people with no experience with mindfulness or meditation. The programs cover a range of topics including stress, workplace wellness, sleep and mindfulness for children.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Petit BamBou to Medavie Blue Cross members," said Benjamin Blasco, Co-Founder, Petit BamBou. "These past few years have been challenging and have placed a great deal of undue stress and anxiety on people, all over the world. In the face of this heightened stress, we know Petit BamBou can be an incredibly helpful tool to relieve some of the burdens that everyday life brings and help anyone looking to achieve a greater sense of balance, both at home and at work."

Petit BamBou is the latest addition to Medavie Blue Cross's Connected Care platform, which gives plan members greater flexibility and increased access to innovative offerings and new virtual health care services. In the area of mental health, Connected Care also provides easy access to services such as: Digital Therapy, both internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) and Live Therapy, Online Doctors and Pharmacogenetic Testing.

"When we launched Connected Care initially, it was all about empowering Canadians to proactively manage their own health and Petit BamBou, in all its essence, aligns perfectly with what we are trying to do with the platform," said Adams. "With the addition of Petit BamBou, we are firmly establishing our commitment to improving the wellbeing of Canadians, by offering a more fulsome approach to healthcare, ensuring all members truly get more from their benefit plans."

Enabling ongoing mental health supports at all stages of an individual's journey aligns with the work the Medavie Health Foundation is doing to support programs and services aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health challenges, including adolescent mental health, post-traumatic stress and healthy living.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits, and administers various federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and recognized as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization, we are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

