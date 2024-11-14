Medavie Blue Cross Named Life and Health Insurer of the Year at the Insurance Business Canada Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Medavie Blue Cross is thrilled to announce that it has been named Life and Health Insurer of the Year at the nineth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards (IBCAs). The gala, which celebrates excellence in the insurance industry, was held in Toronto last night.

"This is a tremendous honour for our organization and a great tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team who drive real value for our clients every day," said Eric Laberge, President, Medavie Blue Cross. "This award reinforces our belief that we're doing the right things for the right reasons in pursuit of our mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians."

Presented by Insurance Business Canada, the awards recognize outstanding insurance professionals and organizations for their achievements, leadership and innovation over the past 12 months. Medavie Blue Cross was also shortlisted as an Excellence Awardee for Outstanding Customer Experience and Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

This year, Medavie Blue Cross is the proud recipient of the Life and Health Insurer of the Year award. This award of excellence is presented to the outstanding life and health insurance company in Canada providing top-tier life and health insurance products to consumers and businesses with an exemplary level of client service.

"As a fully integrated carrier, we are uniquely positioned to design plans with built-in flexibility and sustainability, offer a full suite of innovative and inclusive benefit solutions, deliver reliable, hands-on service to our clients and create a seamless, end-to-end user experience – providing caring expertise is at the core of our customer promise," said David Adams, Senior Vice President Insurance Business.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada's largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we're part of Medavie, a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie is one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, PRISM certified by Imagine Canada, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

