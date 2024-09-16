Medavie Blue Cross Launches Pioneering Partnership to Support Workplace Absence and Disability Management

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) has partnered with Actic AI, a global leader in workplace absence and disability management software, to launch a pioneering 12-month pilot aiming to identify and address musculoskeletal conditions before they escalate.



As a leader in disability management, Medavie Blue Cross demonstrates its commitment to member health and recovery through continuous investment in innovative solutions. This collaboration leverages the predictive capabilities of Actic's AI platform to transform the management and assessment of musculoskeletal claims within Medavie Blue Cross's group disability benefits.

By integrating enhanced communication capabilities, state-of-the-art claims management technology, and proactive intervention services, Medavie's specialized case management team will be able to address the unique challenges faced by members with musculoskeletal conditions. The partnership will enable the development of personalized treatment plans using Actic's advanced analytics software and expert clinicians. This approach will not only expedite access to care but also optimize health outcomes.

"Experiencing a period of disability can be confusing and destabilizing. Supporting our members during these trying times in their lives is a priority, and Actic enables us to do so proactively," said Rebecca Smith, Director of Group Life and Disability Services "Through this initiative, we not only minimize the impact on our members' health but also streamline the claims process, resulting in faster recovery times and improved overall well-being."

"Medavie is investing in the future of workplace disability care, providing better health outcomes for members and Actic is excited to help make that happen. With digitized case management, disability severity scoring and recommendations to guide the best course of treatment, Medavie replaces industry fragmentation with seamless efficiency, giving members the care they need", said Dr. Fawaz Siddiqi, CEO at Actic AI.

Globally, approximately 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions–making them the leading contributor to disability worldwide.1 Because musculoskeletal conditions can significantly limit mobility, they often lead to early retirement from work and lower levels of well-being.1 As a fully integrated benefits provider for health, drug and disability benefits, Medavie Blue Cross leverages it's expertise and data insights to empower plan sponsors with informed decision-making that enhances the health and wellness for members.

To learn more about this partnership or about other Medavie Blue Cross initiatives, please visit our website.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada's largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada's largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we're part of Medavie, a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie is one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, certified as a Caring Company by Imagine Canada, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Actic

Actic AI is an innovative software provider transforming workplace absenteeism and disability management. With digital intake, predictive models, visual data analysis, treatment tracking and fraud prevention, Actic's platform replaces fragmented disability care with technology, resulting in a 75% improvement in coordinated care management and a 67% improvement in claim duration savings. Actic partners with leading insurers and employers, creating better health outcomes while saving millions.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 905-466-3624, [email protected]