MONCTON, NB, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) has partnered with sanoLiving to provide sanoMidLife to its members - a platform that will support women through every stage of their menopause journey.

"We've heard first-hand from our members about the need for more menopause-related services. Our partnership with sanoLiving creates an innovative way to increase access to care for our members as we continue to focus on the support women need to navigate their benefits and provide forward-thinking options to support their health," said Anita Swamy, Senior Vice President Operations, Medavie Blue Cross.

Currently, more than 10 million Canadian women are navigating menopause, often with little support and misinformation about treatments. With sanoMidLife, Medavie Blue Cross members will have access to a national, dedicated virtual women's health platform tailored to provide personalized care and services that support women through every stage of menopause, often referred to as the menopause transition, capturing perimenopause and post-menopause as well.

"Many women lack support for their menopause transition due to the misunderstandings of what is 'normal' and misinformation about treatments," says Angela Johnson, CEO of sanoLiving. "Women are seeking solutions that allow them to thrive during midlife. We are thrilled about our alliance with Medavie Blue Cross, and our shared commitment to providing access to care that empowers women."

With this new service, Medavie Blue Cross and sanoLiving are opening up the conversation on menopause to break the silence, reduce stigma, and work to give women the access to care they need. Studies report 1 in 10 women exit the workforce due to unmanaged symptoms. Early onset of menopause and symptoms before age 45 can elevate the risk of health issues like heart disease, diabetes, dementia and osteoporosis.

To learn about this partnership or more about other Medavie women's health initiatives, please visit our website.

* We acknowledge this topic applies to many individuals beyond the gender identity of "woman." Alongside women, those who need this type of care have many varied and diverse gender identities.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits and administers federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians. We are in the Hall of Fame of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and an Imagine Canada Caring Company.

About sanoLiving

sanoLiving is Canada's first dedicated virtual health platform for women's health, available in both French and English. Pioneering in midlife healthcare, we use AI coupled with expert clinicians to bridge knowledge and care gaps and combat menopause stigmas. Our service includes personalized assessments, access to skilled clinicians, diverse treatments (prescriptions to therapy), educational content, peer support, and AI assistance. Our AI not only educates but also ensures personalized, consistent care by forecasting outcomes and recommending timely interventions, aligning patient and clinician paths. More than a platform, sanoLiving champions a more inclusive society, openly bolstering women's health and empowering them to thrive, not just endure, through midlife.

