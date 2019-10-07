Medavie Blue Cross launches Connected Care digital health platform to help people access resources to manage their health when and where they need it

Partners with leading digital health providers like Maple to offer plan members convenient access and preferred pricing to virtual health care services

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Medavie Blue Cross today announced the launch of Connected Care, a new digital health platform that gives plan members greater flexibility and access to innovative offerings, new virtual health care services and additional self-service options to help them get more from their benefit plan.

In a recent survey by the Canadian Medical Association, nearly three-quarters of respondents said virtual care would improve access to more timely treatment and over 60 per cent said it will lead to better overall health care.1 However, recent research has found only six per cent of Canadians can see their own physician via virtual care.2

Available through the mobile app and online through the Medavie Blue Cross member services site, Connected Care creates accessible virtual opportunities to connect directly with Canadian doctors through a newly-formed partnership with Maple, Canada's leading virtual care provider. Members will also be able to order personalized pharmacogenetic testing and engage a professional for Internet-enabled cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT).

"Innovation is expected in our industry, but introducing unique member programs that improve the quality of our health care service offerings remains a true differentiator," said Shane Reid, Director, Product, Pharmacy, and Provider Management. "Connected Care offers convenient access and preferred pricing to leading online health care providers and services, so members can access the care they want, when they need it, from anywhere. Our partners were chosen after careful review of the options available to ensure the best possible service, security and value for members."

Connected Care allows easy-access to quality virtual health care services, including:

Online Doctors: Studies show that up to 70 per cent of ER and clinic visits can be replaced by virtual consultations without any impact on quality of care. 3 As part of its new partnership with Maple , Medavie Blue Cross plan members will receive 24/7 on-demand access to doctors by secure text or video for advice, diagnosis and prescriptions, at a preferred price. Members can skip the waiting room and talk with a physician within minutes, anytime, anywhere.

Studies show that up to 70 per cent of ER and clinic visits can be replaced by virtual consultations without any impact on quality of care. As part of its new partnership with , Medavie Blue Cross plan members will receive 24/7 on-demand access to doctors by secure text or video for advice, diagnosis and prescriptions, at a preferred price. Members can skip the waiting room and talk with a physician within minutes, anytime, anywhere. Personalized Medicine: In a recent survey of private health benefit plans, 74 per cent of plan members would consent to giving their DNA to help their physician better prescribe their medication. 4 Connected Care offers preferred pricing for members interested in exploring pharmacogenetic testing through Pillcheck by GeneYouIn , a genomics-guided personalized medication management service that helps people and their treating physicians understand how genetic makeup and metabolism impacts response to different medications.

In a recent survey of private health benefit plans, 74 per cent of plan members would consent to giving their DNA to help their physician better prescribe their medication. offers preferred pricing for members interested in exploring pharmacogenetic testing through , a genomics-guided personalized medication management service that helps people and their treating physicians understand how genetic makeup and metabolism impacts response to different medications. Digital Therapy: The impacts of untreated mental illness in the workplace are great, yet, with excessive wait times and other barriers, two in three of those facing mental health issues do not access help largely due to stigma.5 Based on plan design, Connected Care reduces barriers and offers access to therapy from Beacon and Morneau Shepell whose accredited professionals, recognized as leaders in iCBT, work with the member by phone and text.

"As the only provider in Canada who can connect patients to doctors in minutes, day or night, we're empowering Canadians to more proactively manage their health," says Dr Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple. "Working with innovative partners like Medavie Blue Cross is helping to expand access to these essential services, that aren't yet covered at the provincial level, enhancing preventative medicine across the country."

To learn more about Connected Care, plan members and their families can visit the Medavie mobile app or medaviebc.ca/connectedcare.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits, and administers various federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and recognized as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization, we are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7/365, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

