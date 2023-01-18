CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate "One Month to Go" from the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games, the Host Society revealed its design for the hard-earned medals that over 2,500 young athletes will be competing for.

The announcement took place at the newly renovated lodge at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale, a Canada Games legacy venue that dates back to 1991 when PEI hosted the Canada Winter Games for the first time.

The medal design for the 2023 Canada Winter Games reflects the beauty, culture, and history of Prince Edward Island, while also representing the very best in Canadian sport. Over 2,500 Canadian athletes will be competing for one of these hard-earned medals. (CNW Group/Canada Games Council)

Designed by local artist Christina Patterson, PEI 2023's medal reflects the beauty, culture, and history of Prince Edward Island, while also representing the very best in Canadian sport and the spirit of more than 2,500 young athletes with these five distinct features:

The Mi'kmaq Star

The Mi'kmaq Star represents a symbol of unity for the Mi'kmaq people, who are the Indigenous people of Prince Edward Island. The points represent balance within oneself and with mother earth, as well as the four directions – North, South, East and West. Similarly, the star represents athletes coming together from all corners of the country to compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games and celebrate the power of sport.

The Lighthouse

Lighthouses are known as one of Prince Edward Island's most iconic landmarks with 61 dotted across its famous shores. They are constructed to withstand powerful storms and turbulent ocean waters, while providing guidance and light for loved ones at sea. Rising from the landscape every 55 kilometres, each one stands tall as a reminder of the ability to overcome challenges and adversity with strength and resiliency. Similarly, the Canada Games is a celebration of athletes overcoming their most formidable challenges and obstacles and becoming more resilient and strong. Therefore, the lighthouse was a critical element of the medal design that athletes will wear with pride.

The Logo

The PEI 2023 logo shape is derived from both a spark and maple leaf, and represents the Canada Games vision to spark greatness. Within the shape is PEI's iconic Confederation Bridge, symbolizing our connection to Canada, through Island nature, where water and land meet.

The Lanyard

The lanyard takes its inspiration from our Island geography creating a coastline that is connecting, amplifying, and full of energy. It signifies how the Canada Games creates a ripple effect for athletes and leaders to spark greatness both on and off the field of play.

The Medal Tray

The medal tray was designed by local students in Holland College's Heritage Retrofit Carpentry Program. Their primary focus is working on real-life projects that positively impact communities. The program teaches students construction techniques that were used centuries ago and replicates them by combining traditional skills with the latest technology.

Teck Resources Limited (Teck), one of Canada's leading mining companies, will supply every gold, silver, and bronze medal awarded at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Teck has been a national partner of the Canada Games since 2012, having served as the exclusive medals supplier of Canada's largest multi-sport competition over that time.

To learn more about the 2023 Canada Winter Games medals visit 2023canadagames.ca/about/medals

Quotes

"What a great way to celebrate one month until the PEI 2023 Canada Games. The beauty, culture, and history of PEI will be on full display during the Games, and it is inspiring to see them represented on the Games' medals. Congratulations to local artist Christina Patterson, who imagined such a beautiful design."

- The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The thoughtfulness behind the designs of these medals truly captures what Prince Edward Island represents - a naturally stunning and iconic place where people celebrate togetherness in all that we do. These will undoubtedly be timeless keepsakes for the 2023 medallists and our provincial sporting history."

- Premier Dennis King, Province of Prince Edward Island

"These beautiful medals not only reflect the spirit of Prince Edward Island, but will ignite a spark in Canada's top young athletes from far and wide as they pursue greatness at the Canada Games. We commend designer Christina Patterson, the 2023 Host Society and Teck for their collaboration in bringing this vision to life."

- Kelly-Ann Paul, President and CEO, Canada Games Council

"We couldn't be more excited and proud to share the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games medals with the rest of the country. A huge congratulations and thank you to Christina Patterson for designing a medal that encompasses the beauty, culture, and history of Prince Edward Island, while also representing the dedication and hard work of young Canadian athletes."

- Kateri Coade, Volunteer VP of Protocol, 2023 Canada Games Host Society

"We are proud to help celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of Canada Games athletes with these beautiful medals representing the region and Indigenous communities."

- Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck

"'With the groundswell of excitement that all Islanders have been feeling around hosting the Canada Games, I feel very honoured to have found my unique way as an artist to contribute to this event. It will give me immense pride to see all these accomplished athletes wearing my design."

- Christina Patterson, Medal Designer

"The students and I decided to volunteer for the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games as an ideal way to show our support for our local community. Many of us came from various programs at Holland College and used our talents to develop what we think is a unique product for the PEI 2023 Canada Games. We all take great pride in this project knowing it is serving our community. We are all excited to be a part of this great effort and to come together in support of our nation's athletes."

- Professor Josh Silver, Holland College

About the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island :

As a province known for its hospitality, we're excited to welcome the 2023 Canada Winter Games to Prince Edward Island. From February 18 – March 5, 2023, the Games will bring together 3,600 athletes, managers, and coaches, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country. With a forecasted economic impact of over $100 million, the 29th edition of the Canada Games will be the largest event hosted in Prince Edward Island's history.

Our offices are located in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq People.

Together, we'll spark greatness and celebrate the power of sport and share the warmth, community, and spirit of PEI with every corner of the country. From athletes and coaches to volunteers and fans, the 2023 Games will make every Canadian an Islander.

SOURCE Canada Games Council

