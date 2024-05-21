FLYING DUST FIRST NATION, SK, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Meadow Lake Tribal Council and the Government of Canada announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help guide their work to promote lasting reconciliation and strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship based on Meadow Lake First Nations' priorities.

Under the co-developed Memorandum, the parties will explore new ways to advance the Meadow Lake First Nations' inherent right to self-determination. The goal is to work together toward negotiated agreements focused on restoring First Nation control over matters affecting their communities in key areas, such as governance, the management of lands and resources and matters related to the administration of justice in their communities such as policing and restorative justice.

The Meadow Lake Tribal Council represents nine First Nations in these discussions across three treaty areas in northwestern Saskatchewan with a total population of over 17,700 members. The Meadow Lake First Nations who have come together to pursue these discussions with Canada are: Birch Narrows First Nation, Buffalo River Dene Nation, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, Clearwater River Dene, English River First Nation, Flying Dust First Nation, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation and Waterhen Lake First Nation.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners on shared solutions to address their unique priorities, recognize and implement their inherent rights and support their visions of self-determination and a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"As authorized representatives of the Nations we serve, MLTC is pleased to be signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Reconciliation on two important matters for our First Nations; one is to affirm and strengthen the Meadow Lake First Nation's Nation-to-Nation relationship and Government-to-Government relationship with Canada and secondly, to advance reconciliation on Justice and Lands and Resources."

Cree Vice Chief Richard Derocher

Meadow Lake Tribal Council

"We are fully engaged participants in the Governance Negotiations and are happy to sign an MOU that will assist in the areas we need, control of our Lands and resources that will create thriving economies and healthy people."

Dene Vice Chief Lawrence McIntryre

Meadow Lake Tribal Council

"This Memorandum of Understanding sets the stage for collaborative work to advance Meadow Lake First Nations' priorities for greater autonomy and a renewed First Nation-Crown relationship. This is an opportunity to work together on practical measures to implement the First Nations' inherent right to self-government and support their collective vision of a better future for their communities."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Memorandum of Understanding announced today outlines steps in the process and identifies topics for exploratory discussions between the parties.

The parties look forward to working together to find shared and balanced solutions that focus on practical results and enhance community well-being for the benefit of First Nation members and future generations.

Associated links

About Our Self-Determination Initiative

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Christine Derocher, Sr Director of Program Services Inc., Meadow Lake Tribal Council, 306-236-5654, [email protected]; Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]