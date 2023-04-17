MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) expands its investment platform with the introduction of the MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust, the fourth MD Platinum™ offering and the second MD Platinum™ private equity trust.

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust will enable physicians and their families to access sophisticated, non-traditional investment strategies usually reserved for institutional investors. The Trust:

strives for strong long-term performance and diversification through non-traditional investments that typically have barriers to entry, such as high minimum-purchase requirements, for individual investors, and

enables clients to diversify their portfolios and potentially grow their wealth over the long term.

"At MD, we're proud to offer our clients unique and exclusive investment opportunities, access to new portfolio diversification strategies and the potential to enjoy higher growth," said Pam Allen, MD's CEO. "We have a solid track record of successfully managing private assets and have leveraged all the learnings and best practices garnered from the first three MD Platinum™ offerings to create the new MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust."

The MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust, which is offered through the services of MD Private Investment Counsel (MDPIC), will include a variety of investment types, including primary and secondary private equity funds, as well as direct co-investment opportunities. Capital investments will be used to fund start-ups (venture capital) and to grow or improve existing businesses (growth equity) by acquiring mature companies (buyout) and turning around distressed situations.

"With the first MD Platinum private equity trust since 2018, MD is once again offering clients institutional-level private-equity investment strategies," said Craig Maddock, Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Multi-Asset Management Team at 1832 Asset Management L.P, Portfolio Advisor to the MD Platinum™ offerings. "The MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust's broad range of non-traditional investments provide an exciting investment opportunity. These types of longer-term, private-equity investments may enhance and diversify clients' existing investment portfolios, reducing assumed volatility and targeting returns above and beyond public-market equivalents."

For MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust, MD will once again partner with world-class private equity managers who bring extensive knowledge of and experience with institutional-level private equity.

The MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust is the fourth private asset pool offered exclusively to Canadian physicians and their families. It follows the launch of the MD Platinum™ Global Private Credit Pool in 2021, the MD Platinum™ Global Real Estate Pool in 2019 and the MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity Pool in 2018.

To learn more about the MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity 2023 Trust and MD's approach, please call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332 or visit md.ca.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $56 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. MD Financial Management provides financial products and services, the MD Family of Funds and investment counselling services through the MD Group of Companies. For a detailed list of these companies, visit md.ca.

About 1832 Asset Management LP

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

