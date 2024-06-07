MD Management Limited (MD) now has a passively managed fund of fund solution available for Canada's physicians and their families with the introduction of Series F units of the MD Precision Index Portfolios in MD's fee-based account, MD Plus.

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective today, MD is offering a Series F unit of the MD Precision Index Portfolios in a fee-based account, where clients work with a dedicated MD Advisor* to receive comprehensive investment advice.

"We strive to offer our clients more choice to diversify their investments," said MD's CEO, Pamela Allen. "We're excited to introduce MD Precision Index Portfolios in MD Plus, providing physicians and their families with a complement to actively managed solutions, while continuing to leverage strategic asset allocation and tactical asset allocation delivered through the investment professionals that support MD."

For more information about MD Precision Index Portfolios, please contact MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332 or visit md.ca.

MD Management Limited – Member – Canadian Investor Protection Fund

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec).

MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in the MD Group of Companies. It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

MD Plus™ and MD Precision™ are trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. The management expense ratio for the MD funds will be in addition to the fees charged under the MD Plus™ Fee Agreement. The Series F funds are available only in MD Plus™ accounts, where a fee is charged based on a percentage of your holdings. Mutual funds are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, please call your MD Advisor, or the MD Trade Centre at 1 800 267-2332. The MD Family of Funds is managed by MD Financial Management Inc.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD Financial Management Inc. had more than $57 billion in assets under management as of May 27, 2024.

SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]