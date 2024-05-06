McMillan Vantage Grows Leadership Team

Partnership Expands with Karl Baldauf, Andrea Donlan, D'arci McFadden, and Tausha Michaud

TORONTO , May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan Vantage (McMillan Vantage) proudly announces the elevation of Senior Vice-Presidents Karl Baldauf, Andrea Donlan, D'arci McFadden, and Tausha Michaud to the firm's partnership group.

"Karl, Andrea, D'arci and Tausha are remarkable leaders who have been instrumental in driving success for our clients and team," said Robyn Osgood, Chief Operating Officer. "This strategic expansion underscores our growing firm's commitment to excellence in providing top-tier strategic government relations and communications services across Canada."

This announcement signals a new era for the firm; the first time since its founding in 2016 that McMillan Vantage has added new partners.

Karl joined McMillan Vantage after serving as the Chief of Staff to Ontario's President of the Treasury Board. Previous to that, he served as Vice President of Policy and Government Relations at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

joined McMillan Vantage after serving as the Chief of Staff to President of the Treasury Board. Previous to that, he served as Vice President of Policy and Government Relations at the Chamber of Commerce. Building on her 20+ years of experience in the strategic communications and social change space, Andrea joined McMillan Vantage to build our branding, Corporate Purpose, and social impact business.

joined McMillan Vantage to build our branding, Corporate Purpose, and social impact business. D'arci joined McMillan Vantage to share her expertise in building integrated government relations, strategic communications and advocacy programs, following nearly a decade at Canada's largest public relations firm and serving as a senior strategist to a number of progressive politicians.

joined McMillan Vantage to share her expertise in building integrated government relations, strategic communications and advocacy programs, following nearly a decade at largest public relations firm and serving as a senior strategist to a number of progressive politicians. Tausha rejoined McMillan Vantage after serving as Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Official Opposition and Canada's Conservatives, and as a senior advisor to the Ontario PC Party in the 2022 general election.

The new partners join founding Managing Directors Richard Mahoney, Tim Murphy (he/him), and Mark Resnick, and Managing Director, Robyn Osgood.

About McMillan Vantage

When you have a pressing challenge, McMillan Vantage has the senior expertise with a deep understanding of what you need to know, when you need it most.

McMillan Vantage is a full-service, national public affairs firm providing a unique vantage point to help your organization be more competitive by advancing your priorities and by reducing your exposure to legislative, regulatory, and reputational risk.

McMillan Vantage is unique in Canada, thanks to our strategic partnership with one of Canada's leading national business law firms—McMillan LLP—and our ability to serve clients located in Canada and abroad. With offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver, we can provide local service on a national and international scale. Learn more here.

For more, please contact:

Jonathan Falcone

[email protected]

Download the media kit here.

SOURCE McMillan Vantage