TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP, one of Canada's leading national business law firms, has named Bruce Chapple as their next CEO and Managing Partner. He assumed the role from Tim Murphy on July 1, 2024.

"Bruce is a strong and respected leader, both in our firm and among the business community," said Paul Davis, Board Chair. "He enjoys the confidence of the partners to lead McMillan during this time of growth."

A trusted advisor and accomplished business lawyer, Bruce's practice focuses on mergers & acquisitions and private equity. Over his nearly 30 years with the firm, Bruce has held a multitude of management roles uniquely positioning him with a deep knowledge of the firm and its strategy. Bruce is a board member of Alpine Canada and former chair of the board of Royal St. George's College.

"I am really excited for the coming years. Our firm is almost 125 years old and it's truly an honour to step into the CEO role during this next phase of national growth and success," said Bruce. "I also want to extend a deep thank you to our outgoing CEO, Tim Murphy, whose vision is reflected in our strategic plan – a plan we will continue to execute in the coming years."

"I'm thrilled to pass the baton to Bruce," said Tim. "The firm is in highly capable hands."

McMillan is a national business law firm focused on serving clients across key industries in Canada, the United States and internationally. Using its collaborative approach to ensure clients receive the high-quality expertise they need, McMillan offers pragmatic legal advice and real-time solutions through its offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. For more information, please visit www.mcmillan.ca.

