TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP, one of Canada's leading national full-service business law firms, announced today that it is welcoming Radha Curpen as a Partner to its Vancouver office. Radha will serve as McMillan's Group Head of ESG and Sustainability and also as National Client Relationship Ambassador, a new advisory role that expands on McMillan's strong commitment to client relations and service.

Highly sought-after as an expert in environmental law, Indigenous relations, governance, regulatory, climate change, human rights, crisis management and sustainability, Curpen has acted for some of Canada's largest and most well-known organizations in the energy, natural resources, agribusiness, consumer goods, mining, and industrial sectors.

"I'm very excited to join McMillan and look forward to working with some of the best lawyers in Canada," said Curpen. "McMillan is a growing national firm with a track record of helping clients stay ahead with the expertise today's leaders need. I'm very pleased to come aboard and join McMillan's growing presence in Western Canada and help deliver its national platform."

"Our business strategy is driven by responsiveness to the needs of our clients," said CEO Bruce Chapple. "This commitment inspired us to create a new position, to help us connect client service with opportunity and growth. Radha's award-winning track record of excellence makes her the perfect fit to help drive the firm's growth in Canada and internationally."

"ESG and sustainability are crucial to understanding business in the 21st century," said Curpen. "It touches every sector, and I look forward to helping McMillan's clients develop and shape their ESG and sustainability strategy and commitments, comply with increasing and changing obligations and expectations, mitigate risks, and enhance relationships with Indigenous communities and stakeholders.

Fluent in both French and English, Radha practices law across Canada and advises on cross-border issues, including those related to the United States. She is called to the bar in British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and admitted to the New York bar. She has earned many accolades over her storied career, including being named to the Power 50 List by Vancouver Magazine, receiving top ranking in the ESG category by Lexpert, and recognition by Best Lawyer as one of the top environmental lawyers in Canada and the United States. She is also ranked in Chambers Canada and Chambers Global for Environmental law. She is the immediate past Chair of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and a member of its Council of Governors, as well as a member of the ESG Advisory Council to BC's Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

