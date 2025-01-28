McMillan LLP Hires Kelly Elliott as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP, one of Canada's national leading business law firms, is proud to announce the hiring of Kelly Elliott as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Kelly joins McMillan after spending more than a decade at a large national law firm where she served most recently as COO. Prior to that, she practiced as a real estate lawyer. She was named to the Ottawa Business Journal's Forty under 40 list in 2019 and was ranked as a top Canadian lawyer by Legal 500, the Best Lawyers Directory and the Canadian Lexpert Directory.

"I'm happy to be joining McMillan LLP and look forward to working with an incredible team," said Kelly. "The firm's reputation for driving client success and for building a positive workplace culture were strong factors in my decision. I'm very excited about this opportunity."

"Kelly is an excellent addition to the McMillan team and her leadership will help drive the success of the firm," said CEO Bruce Chapple. "Her experience as a practicing lawyer and in leading successful law firm operations will be essential as we continue to drive growth and client service."

About McMillan LLP

McMillan is a national business law firm that practicality and responsiveness drive growth and recognizes businesses need a partner invested in their success. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal, we provide exceptional industry insights in transportation, technology and technology transactions, infrastructure and construction, and natural resources and energy. Whether it's a cross-border transaction, a complicated private equity deal, complex real estate financing, or a bet-the-company lawsuit or regulatory dispute, McMillan has the expertise leaders need to grow and succeed in Canada.

