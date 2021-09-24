McHappy Day® raises more than $4.5 million in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and local children's charities across Canada

The more than $4.5 million raised will be used to support families with sick children across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they must travel for their sick child's treatment, as well as other local children's charities. The funds raised from McHappy Day are in addition to the nearly $1.9 million raised during the Fries for RMHC initiative earlier this year, showing the spirit of giving, care and generosity from Canadians across our communities.

"The results from McHappy Day this year are truly remarkable," said Jacques Mignault, President and CEO, McDonald's Canada. "I want to thank our amazing guests, restaurant teams, franchisees, and supplier partners across the country for their incredible support. We are so thankful and pleased to make a difference and impact for wonderful families across our communities."

This year, McDonald's Canada offered more ways than ever for Canadians to show their support and make an impact. For the first time, a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold at participating restaurants supported Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and other children's charities.

Families like the Hillier family who spent 212 nights at RMHC Toronto while son Adam was in the NICU awaiting surgery on his esophagus.

"McHappy Day holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians, and we couldn't be more grateful for the support we received this year," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. "Once again from coast to coast to coast McDonald's franchisees, restaurant teams, and guests came together in support of families from across our communities. The money raised this year on McHappy Day means more families can stay close to each other, and the healthcare their child needs. Thank you Canada!"

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest community charitable initiative of the year.

largest community charitable initiative of the year. McHappy Day was established in 1977 by McDonald's Canada and RMHC Canada founder George Cohon .

and RMHC Canada founder . The funds from McHappy Day are critical to maintaining RMHC program operations across Canada in support of families with sick children.

in support of families with sick children. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. Annually, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Corporate Relations, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]