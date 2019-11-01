McGill Desautels Faculty of Management in Collaboration with RBC Future Launch and The Globe and Mail Launch National Personal Finance Course

The McGill Personal Finance Essentials free online course will empower Canadians to have a better relationship with their finances

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - To help Canadians better understand how to manage their personal finances, McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management has collaborated with RBC Future Launch and the Globe and Mail to increase access to, and deliver personal finance education to all Canadians across the country for free. The McGill Personal Finance Essentials program launches today, which marks the start of financial literacy month in Canada.

The McGill Personal Finance Essentials course is a modular, online learning experience, available in English and French, intended to enhance participants' knowledge and skills related to their own personal finances. Considering that 35% of Canadians don't save for retirement and that 44% of Canadians live paycheque to paycheque, the program was designed as a solution to help Canadians become more financially literate.

"Like health and wellness topics, we believe that everyone has a fundamental right to be equipped with the financial knowledge required to navigate daily life and succeed in the long-term," said Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean of McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management. "Our faculty members are excited to come together in this initiative to share their expertise and help empower Canadians."

"When it comes to making decisions about their finances and their financial well-being, many Canadians deal with uncertainty and a lack of confidence" said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "By providing the right information and tools to understand their personal financial situation, we hope to help more Canadians make sound financial decisions for themselves and their families now and into the future."

The McGill Personal Finance Essentials course is divided into eight 15 to 25-minute learning modules, each taught by a McGill Desautels faculty member. The entire course may be viewed in approximately two hours.

Modules:

Introduction to Personal Finance Debt & Borrowing Your Money: Today & Tomorrow Strategic Budget Building The Art of Investing, Part 1 The Art of Investing, Part 2 The Realities of Real Estate Behavioural Finance

Each module is followed by a test to confirm participants' understanding. Successful completion of all the course modules and tests will earn participants an attestation of course completion verifying their personal financial knowledge.

"At The Globe and Mail, we strive to bring readers the best in Canadian journalism and content in order to help them succeed in their daily lives," said Sean Humphrey, Vice-President, Marketing at The Globe and Mail. "We're proud to collaborate on the McGill Personal Finance Essentials course, which empowers Canadians' financial decision-making and financial well-being through access to accurate, quality information."

RBC Future Launch is a decade-long commitment to help Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, through skills development, networking, work experience and increased access to mental well-being supports and services.

About McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management:

Founded in Montreal in 1821, McGill is a leading Canadian post-secondary institution with 300 programs of study and over 40,000 students from over 150 countries around the world. Since 1906, McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management has continued to be one of the top management schools in the world, offering programs at the undergraduate, masters, doctorate, and executive levels. The Faculty emphasizes the integration of teaching, research and practice, and applies a multi-disciplinary, holistic approach to identifying opportunities and solving problems. Find out more.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

About the Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.7 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

