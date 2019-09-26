McDonald's Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Southwestern Ontario

"McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of innovating across our menu and we're excited that Canadians will be the first in the world to try the P.L.T.," said Jeff Anderson, Chef, McDonald's Canada. "We're eager to hear what our customers love about the P.L.T. to help McDonald's around the world better understand how a plant-based burger works in our restaurants."

The McDonald's P.L.T. is a delicious, juicy, perfectly dressed plant-based burger on a warm, soft, sesame seed bun with the iconic McDonald's taste customers have come to love from McDonald's. Featuring a plant-based patty with no artificial colours, artificial flavours, or artificial preservatives, it's a great-tasting "open wide and sink your teeth into it" sandwich. The P.L.T. will be priced at $6.49 CAD plus tax.

"As a customer-obsessed company, we are committed to continuously testing new menu items to offer a variety of options," said Michaela Charette, Head of Consumer Insights, McDonald's Canada. "The P.L.T. complements our existing line-up of craveable burgers and sandwiches, and enables us to assess Canadian's growing demand for plant-based protein options as well as restaurant experience. During this test we'll continue to listen to our guests to understand their tastes."

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Canada has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast are employed in either corporately owned or franchised restaurants. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.



