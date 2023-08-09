Beginning August 14, the Golden Arches will drop a new global meal in more than 100 countries, starring menu items famously featured in pop culture

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald's has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now, we're giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items. Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favourite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting August 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe, including participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada, and will co-star exclusive merch and never-before-seen content.

The As Featured In Meal features a collection of fan-favourite menu items that have made appearances throughout film, television and music. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada) From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald’s is now giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada) Starting August 14, McDonald’s Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide will welcome its most famous order yet with the new As Featured In meal. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favourite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, Quarter Pounder with Cheese® or Big Mac® sandwich along with medium World Famous Fries™, and a medium fountain drink. Guests can also add the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce – inspired by Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+. The meal is available starting August 14 for a limited time on the McDonald's app, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants in Canada and around the world, while supplies last.

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order, for decades our favourite movie and TV characters have, too," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

And of course, we want fans to feel just as fresh and famous as their McDonald's As Featured In meal. That's why we're partnering with PALACE – London-based skate and street wear brand that has featured McDonald's across its disruptive, witty designs and skate videos – to create custom merch. Fans who purchase the As Featured In Meal can scan the QR code on the packaging to access the exclusive PALACE McDONALD'S merch line.

With McDonald's having a special role in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Loki" Season 2, we're giving fans a sneak peek via a themed AR experience on Snapchat. When fans scan the newly branded Sweet N' Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, they will unlock custom content developed by Marvel Studios exclusively for McDonald's fans, with new content available weekly throughout the promotion.

"McDonald's has played an integral and iconic role in pop culture for decades, creating real-life connections to our favourite films, series and characters within them," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Restaurants of Canada. "The As Featured In Meal, our most Famous Order yet, celebrates the moments most memorable to Canadians, and around the world."

Whether you enjoyed watching George Costanza's date proclaim, "I haven't had a Big Mac® in a long time," on "Seinfeld" from Warner Bros. Discovery, Travis in "Clueless" from Paramount Pictures, thank the "wonderful crew from McDonalds who spend hours making those egg McMuffins", or a preview of the upcoming season of Marvel Studios' "Loki," you can get a front-row seat to the As Featured In Meal this summer. Get it on the McDonald's app, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants around the globe, while supplies last.

