McDonald's marks its 55th year in Canada with the first ever Gallery of Little Big Things exhibition

The Gallery is free and open to the public every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 rd until Sunday, November 6 th at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON) in the North Hall and Solarium. For those outside of the Greater Toronto Area, the Gallery will also be available online. To view the immersive virtual walkthrough of The Gallery of Little Big Things, the website is available here.

"The Gallery of Little Big Things is a physical expression of the steps McDonald's has taken to help serve up a better tomorrow and recognizes how we've grown and changed with Canadian communities over the past 55 years," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Impact Team, McDonald's Canada. "Every action – no matter how little – has helped to create a big impact; from supporting Canadian farmers and ranchers by sourcing Canadian beef, potatoes, dairy and freshly cracked Canada Grade A eggs, to our friends at Ronald McDonald House Charities that take care of our community members."

Starting with its first restaurant in Richmond, B.C. 55 years ago, McDonald's has always strived to go beyond serving burgers, to feed and foster local communities. The artifacts, from nostalgic items dating back to 1967 to what's found in restaurants present day, tell the stories of the brand's history in Canada and how it's played a part in the lives of Canadians from people, community, planet and food sourcing.

This past summer, McDonald's Canada launched the Love what's next™ platform, which announced McDonald's global and Canadian goals and ambitions that will help drive real and tangible changes for food quality and sourcing communities, the planet and our people. The Gallery of Little Big Things is an extension of Love what's next by celebrating the big and small changes people and communities have made, while also looking ahead at what's in store for the brand through an immersive in-person and digital experience.

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

