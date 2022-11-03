McDonald's marks its 55th year in Canada with the first ever Gallery of Little Big Things exhibition

 Gallery showcases artifacts from McDonald's past, present and future

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - McDonald's, with more than 1,400 restaurants in Canadian communities, is marking its 55th year in Canada by launching The Gallery of Little Big Things today. The Gallery is a limited time pop-up exhibition recognizing contributions – both big and small – that have made a big impact. Visitors and brand fans will connect with artifacts that represent the small changes and milestones people and communities have made from coast to coast to coast to help serve up a better tomorrow in key areas that matter most to Canadians.

Today McDonald’s Canada marked its 55th year in Canada with the opening of The Gallery of Little Big Things at Stackt Market, a free pop-up exhibition from November 3 to November 6, showcasing artifacts that represent the big and small contributions that have had a lasting impact across Canadian communities. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
This plaque, which is being showcased at The Gallery of Little Big Things, marked the beginning of keeping families close® in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1984. Today, the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Family Rooms across Canada serve more than 26,000 families a year from upwards of 3,400 communities. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
Fifteen artists across Canada helped give a second life to McDonald’s Canada’s single-use plastic straws by turning them into replicas of iconic restaurant trays as the canvas for their art. The “Last Straw” trays can be viewed at the Gallery of Little Big Things. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
Sharron Harley has worn many uniforms over the 50 years she has been serving guests in McDonald’s restaurants, but she will always remember her first one – now on display at The Gallery of Little Big Things. Whether for a year or a career, there are always golden opportunities under the Arches. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
Six generations ago the Levesque family began potato farming, with nothing but a potato basket in hand. Today, they are one of the many potato farmers that harvest the 100% Canadian potatoes that go into McDonald’s World Famous Fries™. Attendees can view the potato basket from the Grand Falls, N.B. family at The Gallery of Little Big Things. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
The Gallery is free and open to the public every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd until Sunday, November 6th at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON) in the North Hall and Solarium. For those outside of the Greater Toronto Area, the Gallery will also be available online. To view the immersive virtual walkthrough of The Gallery of Little Big Things, the website is available here. 

"The Gallery of Little Big Things is a physical expression of the steps McDonald's has taken to help serve up a better tomorrow and recognizes how we've grown and changed with Canadian communities over the past 55 years," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Impact Team, McDonald's Canada. "Every action – no matter how little – has helped to create a big impact; from supporting Canadian farmers and ranchers by sourcing Canadian beef, potatoes, dairy and freshly cracked Canada Grade A eggs, to our friends at Ronald McDonald House Charities that take care of our community members."

Starting with its first restaurant in Richmond, B.C. 55 years ago, McDonald's has always strived to go beyond serving burgers, to feed and foster local communities. The artifacts, from nostalgic items dating back to 1967 to what's found in restaurants present day, tell the stories of the brand's history in Canada and how it's played a part in the lives of Canadians from people, community, planet and food sourcing.

Love what's next

This past summer, McDonald's Canada launched the Love what's next platform, which announced McDonald's global and Canadian goals and ambitions that will help drive real and tangible changes for food quality and sourcing communities, the planet and our people. The Gallery of Little Big Things is an extension of Love what's next by celebrating the big and small changes people and communities have made, while also looking ahead at what's in store for the brand through an immersive in-person and digital experience.

To learn more about McDonald's history of feeding and fostering communities and the changes we're making, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

