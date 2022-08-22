With 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken on a soft potato bun, the McCrispy sandwich is made the McDonald's Way

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Calling all chicken enthusiasts - McDonald's Canada is welcoming its newest permanent menu item, the McCrispy®, available now at participating restaurants nationwide. Made the McDonald's Way, the new McCrispy sandwich will deliver the taste you know and love, and features a delicious recipe designed with the intention of maximum craveability, ingredient harmony and guest enjoyment.

McDonald’s Canada welcomes the new distinctly delicious McCrispy® sandwich to roster of menu favourites (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"When we create new menu items at McDonald's we put quality and taste at the forefront," said Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation Menu Management, McDonald's Canada. "Featuring classic, simple ingredients that allow the chicken to be the star, the McCrispy is the perfect complement to our roster of menu classics like the Big Mac® and Quarter Pounder with Cheese®."

The McCrispy sandwich is made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, cooked to keep the breading crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and served on a soft potato bun.

"We know guests love our classic chicken menu items, and we are excited to launch a new craveable crispy chicken sandwich" said Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy Marketing, McDonald's Canada. "The new McCrispy delivers on the great taste our guests have come to expect from McDonald's, and we believe this sandwich is truly 'Mc-worthy', and we can't wait for Canadians to try it."

Facts:

For those looking for something extra, the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe sandwich features bacon and a slice of fresh tomato to take the crispy, juicy, and tender to the next level.

The McCrispy sandwich and the Bacon Deluxe sandwich are available – starting August 22rd – in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald's app and McDelivery ® via Skip the Dishes, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

– in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald's app and McDelivery via Skip the Dishes, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. The McCrispy will be priced at $5.99 CAD plus tax, and the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe will be priced at $7.69 CAD plus tax.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]