McDONALD'S CANADA TO OPEN ITS FIRST STANDALONE McCAFÉ® AT MONTREAL PIERRE-ELLIOT-TRUDEAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada announced today that work has begun on the new site for the first-ever standalone McCafé® location in a Canadian airport at Montreal Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport. Set to open this summer, this will also be the first standalone McCafé location in the province of Quebec.

The first-ever stand-alone McCafé® location in Québec and in a Canadian airport, will open this summer at Montreal's Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"We are excited to be expanding our footprint to meet our guests growing appetite for our Premium Roast Coffee beyond their daily rituals," said Michèle Boudria, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "This new standalone McCafé at the Montreal Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport is a milestone in the evolution of the McCafé brand in Québec."

The standalone McCafé site will be located in front of Gate 50 near the entrance of international departures to provide a convenient access point for domestic and international travellers. It will also feature self-ordering kiosks to meet customer demands for a quick and convenient place to order their Premium Roast Coffee and a variety of items to enjoy "on the go" while in transit.

In addition to the existing staples of Premium Roast Coffee, espresso-based beverages, McMuffin® sandwiches, and sweet bakery treats, the menu at this location will feature an exclusive lineup that includes freshly made in-house sandwiches, such as grilled cheese and freshly baked croissant sandwiches.

Taking the reins of this brand-new site is McDonald's franchisee, François Nolin, who has more than 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming our first guests and being part of their travelling ritual. This new location will provide an experience tailored to meet the needs of our guests who want to enjoy their favourite McCafé on-site or on the go," said François Nolin.

As part of its strategy to develop and strengthen the reputation of McCafé as a leading coffee brand, McDonald's Canada is proud to offer the quality experience guests are looking for in a new standalone destination.

The grand opening of the standalone McCafé is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

ABOUT McCafé®

The McCafé brand has established itself as a leading player in the Canadian quick-service coffee landscape with its Premium Roast Coffee, surprising and delighting guests with each cup. Building on its strong coffee credentials, McCafé has expanded into grocery aisles, launched a standalone café in Toronto with an expanded menu and is brought on board WestJet flights. For more information on our commitment to brewing the perfect cup every time visit www.mcdonalds.ca/mccafe. Follow the brand on Instagram at @McDonaldsCanada.

