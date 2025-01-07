In today's rendition, Matthews and McDavid gear up for a friendly rivalry, as they play each other for a Big Mac. In a special made-for-Quebec version of the ad, P.K. Subban joins in on the fun – chirping from the side lines.

This generation's Showdown will extend beyond the ice with a limited-time Showdown menu lineup inspired by Canada's favourite game and its biggest stars. Will Canadian hockey fans prefer a classic taste and choose the Big Mac®-David or perhaps something a little adventurous like the Smoky Quarter Papi? Fans can pledge their support to #97 or #34 with their McDonald's order.

Guests can watch the Showdown here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C2k3LVbvmE&feature=youtu.be

To kick off this power play, the Showdown menu roster includes:

The Big Mac-David (Double Big Mac): Four 100% Canadian beef patties, special sauce, crisp lettuce, processed cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun. A bold burger that leads the way, just like #97 on the ice.

Four 100% Canadian beef patties, special sauce, crisp lettuce, processed cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun. A bold burger that leads the way, just like #97 on the ice. The Smoky Quarter Papi (Smoky BBQ Quarter Pounder): A 100% Canadian quarter pound* beef patty topped with smoky BBQ sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles and two slices of processed cheese served on a toasted sesame bun. A powerhouse of flavour that brings the same fire as #34 on game day.

*Before cooking.

A 100% Canadian quarter pound* beef patty topped with smoky BBQ sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles and two slices of processed cheese served on a toasted sesame bun. A powerhouse of flavour that brings the same fire as #34 on game day. *Before cooking. Spicy Junior Chirpy (Spicy Buffalo Junior Chicken): Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken, topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, spicy buffalo sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun. A fiery flavour that's bound to get the chirps going.

Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken, topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, spicy buffalo sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun. A fiery flavour that's bound to get the chirps going. The Hat Trick (Triple Cheeseburger): Three slices of processed cheese with three juicy, 100% Canadian beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a freshly toasted bun. A triple play of flavour for those who crave more.

Three slices of processed cheese with three juicy, 100% Canadian beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a freshly toasted bun. A triple play of flavour for those who crave more. Power Play Poutine (Spicy Maple and Bacon Poutine): Rich gravy, melty cheese curds, spicy maple drizzle, and crispy hickory-smoked bacon on top of our World Famous Fries™. This perfect balance of sweet and spicy lights the lamp with every bite.

Rich gravy, melty cheese curds, spicy maple drizzle, and crispy hickory-smoked bacon on top of our World Famous Fries™. This perfect balance of sweet and spicy lights the lamp with every bite. Celly Sundae: Celebrate every bite with creamy vanilla soft serve topped with your choice of hot fudge or caramel sauce and finished with popping candy that adds a burst of excitement, just like the perfect post-goal celly on the ice.

The puck drops on January 7 for the Showdown menu at participating McDonald's restaurants across Canada for a limited time. Guests can get in on the action by visiting their local McDonald's restaurant, ordering ahead using the McDonald's app, or via McDelivery®.

Quotes

"I can't think of a better lineup – Canada's favourite game and a classic taste," said Connor McDavid. "And the Big Mac-David is headed all the way to the finals."

"Connor is a force on the ice, but I can bring the heat for sure," said Auston Matthews. "As this friendly rivalry heads out of the rink and onto the menu, the Smoky Quarter Papi isn't afraid of a little extra sauce and is ready to bring big flavour."

"In the spirit of the game that unites us all, we are excited to partner with some of today's most exciting hockey stars," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "Our new Showdown menu is a tribute to the love Canadians have for hockey and McDonald's. We've combined the thrill of the game with our iconic menu items to create a lineup that's sure to score with our guests. This is more than just a meal—it's an experience that brings the excitement of a hockey showdown right to your table. We can't wait for our fans to get a taste of the action!"

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada [email protected]