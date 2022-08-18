McDonald's Canada is hiring another 20,000+ new employees to join one of the country's biggest and best teams this fall

McDonald's Canada works towards its missions of becoming one of Canada's favourite places to work, providing valuable work experience recognized by hiring managers, and a safe, flexible, and inclusive work environment that reflects its diverse communities.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Right now, McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are looking for more than 20,000 new employees from across the country to join one of Canada's biggest and best teams. Available roles offer youth and students flexible work schedules to balance school, sports, community work and life while working in a skill-building position.

A JOB THAT ACCLERATES YOUR CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

McDonald’s Canada has over 20,000 jobs available across the country (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"At McDonald's Canada, we ensure teams at all levels of the business have access to opportunities that offer valuable work experience and enable the development of important transferable skills that will serve them in their acting role and beyond," said Erin Moore, National Director Human Resources, McDonald's Canada. "Whether you have years of experience on your resume or you're ready to break into your first job, there's a Crew for you."

For youth looking to kickstart their careers, a role with a McDonald's restaurant offers valuable experience that is recognized and preferred by hiring managers. In fact, according to a recent survey** of hiring managers and recruiters conducted by Angus Reid on behalf of McDonald's Canada:

Almost nine-in-ten (89%) hiring managers agree McDonald's restaurant experience demonstrates applicants can work well as part of a team

(89%) hiring managers agree McDonald's restaurant experience demonstrates applicants can work well as part of a team Three-quarters (77%) of hiring managers agree McDonald's restaurant experience demonstrates applicants have soft skills - including people skills, communication skills, listening skills, time management and empathy

(77%) of hiring managers agree McDonald's restaurant experience demonstrates applicants have soft skills - including people skills, communication skills, listening skills, time management and empathy Eighty-two per cent of hiring managers agree McDonald's restaurant experience is applicable to careers beyond the food & beverage industry

Beyond accommodating scheduling and looking good on a resume, a role in a McDonald's restaurant offers Crew members the opportunity to learn how to juggle multiple priorities and manage money and operations – all of which can help team members feel accomplished while acquiring skills that can be used in other jobs. In response to a separate 2022 survey of Canadian residents who are currently or have previously worked at a McDonald's restaurant in Canada, 70 per cent said they learned or improved their customer service skills at the job, and 63 per cent who used to work at McDonald's say they still use those skills in their job/career†.

A JOB THAT ALIGNS WITH YOUR VALUES

In the 55 years since McDonald's first opened its doors in Canada, the company and its independent franchisees have demonstrated their commitment to representing the diverse communities in which they operate, accelerating a culture of inclusion at work and dismantling barriers to economic opportunity.

"A diverse workforce is critical to the success of McDonald's and our independent franchisees. We are committed to representing and celebrating the diversity of our Canadian communities, and creating a culture of inclusion and belonging," said Simone Alleyne, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Culture and Change at McDonald's Canada. "We want to be one of Canada's favourite employers, no matter what your role is with us. It's McDonald's continued priority to create and offer a work experience that welcomes who you are and helps you succeed."

Looking ahead, McDonald's Canada has aligned to the company's global diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, which includes increasing representation of women by 45%* and underrepresented groups ^ in leadership roles by the end of 2025. This proves McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are committed to making changes - both big and small - that align what's important to their respective employees and the diverse communities in which they operate.

TEST OUT BEING PART OF THE CREW BEFORE APPLYING

Potential applicants can get a feel for the fun behind the counter with the return of the Crush the Rush Crew game from Verizon. In Crush the Rush Crew, players race the clock filling orders at the Drive-Thru and interacting with their teammates to get the job done.

It's available here between now and September 12 for everyone to try.

While the game gives players a sneak peak, nothing beats being a part of a real McDonald's team. Think it's time to apply? Go here.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

* McDonald's defines gender parity using the UN Women Training Centre definition as another term for equal representation of women and men in a given area.

^ The term "underrepresented groups" generally means people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Asian or Pacific Islander, or otherwise as people of colour, people of Hispanic or Latino/a/x descent, people with disabilities, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people from religious minorities, or people having a combination of these identities or attributes.

†This survey was conducted from April 27-29, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 2,004 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted to census on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

** These are the findings of a survey conducted by Weber Shandwick on behalf of McDonald's Canada from August 9th – 11th, 2022, among 104 online Canadians who are hiring decision makers at their companies. All respondents are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 9.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Media requiring more information please contact: Impact Team, McDonald's Canada [email protected]