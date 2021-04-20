A portion of the proceeds from all fries sold April 20 to May 10 will help support families with sick children

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced Fries for RMHC®, which will see a portion of the proceeds from every order of fries sold donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC®). With the fundraiser running from April 20 to May 10, there has never been a better time for Canadians to order McDonald's World Famous Fries™. Becoming a 'fry-lanthropist' is a delicious and easy way to give back.

Across the country, Canadians can show their support by purchasing fries at McDonald's drive-thru or using curbside pick-up, McDelivery®, take-out or dine-in. They can also share their fry-love online by using the new 'I bought #FriesforRMHC' sticker on Instagram.

Quotes:

"Supporting RMHC is at the centre of McDonald's Canada's commitment to families," says Jacques Mignault, President & CEO, McDonald's Canada. "Since RMHC opened its doors in 1981, McDonald's, together with its franchisees, crew, suppliers and guests, have all grown a lot of heart for the cause. I'm so proud to say that over the last 40 years we've been able to help RMHC support more than 425,000 families on their child's treatment journey and I look forward to seeing what we can do together in the next 40 years."

"This year marks 40 years of RMHC supporting families with sick children in Canada, and vital to that support has been the continued commitment from our founding and forever donor partner McDonald's Canada, along with its franchisees, crew and guests, said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. "We are so grateful to Canadians for supporting our mission of keeping families close® over the years through McDonald's restaurant initiatives such as Fries for RMHC. It's this support that makes it possible for us to be there for families with sick children across the country when they need us most, now, and into the future."

Facts:

The Fries for Good initiative was initially launched by McDonald's Canada in May 2020 to help support the Canadian Red Cross. In only two weeks, the initiative raised more than $1.1M before returning in November of 2020, where it helped raise more than $1.8M for RMHC across Canada

Every day, Canadians can also round up their order bill to the nearest dollar at the front counter, drive-thru or kiosk at participating restaurants and donate the difference to support RMHC families

Coin boxes and cashless donations are also available at point-of-purchase, while a portion of proceeds from the sale of every Happy Meal® and RMHC Cookie also go to RMHC

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. Annually, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

