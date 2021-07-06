McDonald's Canada introduces its first-ever Carrot Happy Meal® to celebrate the all-new film, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Carrots will replace apple slices throughout the duration of the promotion, while supplies last. In addition to the collectible toy collection, McDonald's Canada will continue to offer a book option as part of the Happy Meal program. Since the book option was introduced in 2017, approximately ten million books have gone home with Canadian families.

"Since the Happy Meal came to Canada in 1994, we've added nutrition-minded choices so parents can feel good about the options they're feeding to their families," says Michelle Mcilmoyle, Senior Manager, National Marketing, McDonald's Canada. "And the Happy Meal doesn't just taste good it also does good, with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of every Happy Meal being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada. So far, Canadians have helped us raise $81 million to help keep families together while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital."

The Carrot Happy Meal is available for a limited time only in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery®.

That's not all, folks!

In addition to the Carrot Happy Meal, McDonald's is offering the following for a limited time, including:

A 20 piece Chicken McNuggets® sharing box that converts into a table-top basketball game.

Slam Dunk Cookie McFlurry®: Smooth vanilla soft serve blended with chocolate chip cookie pieces and colourful candy-coated chocolate drops, swirled together with decadent hot fudge sauce for a cool and creamy dessert.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milkshake: Creamy soft serve and chocolate chip cookie syrup blended into a delicious milkshake.

McDonald's App Contest

Guests can win* one of 100 McDonald's x Space Jam: A New Legacy adult jerseys created by Diamond Supply Co. as part of the McDonald's x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy merch line. From July 6 to July 12, Canadians 13+ (excluding the Province of Quebec) can redeem the $3.49 + tax Happy Meal offer on the McDonald's app and be entered for a chance to win a McDonald's x Space Jam: A New Legacy adult jersey.

*No purchase reqd. Enter in McDonald's app. Limit one entry per day. Visit mcdpromotion.ca/jerseywin for details.

McDelivery® x Uber Eats Contest

Additionally, Canadians 13+ (excluding the Province of Quebec) who purchase a Happy Meal and enter promo code NEWLEGACY on UberEats from July 13 to July 15 will be entered for a chance to win a McDonald's x Space Jam: A New Legacy adult Martian the Marvin jersey from the McDonald's x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy merch line.†

†Contest open to individuals who (a) have an Uber Eats user account in good standing; and (b) are legal residents of Canada, excluding residents of Quebec, who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence by the time of entry. See the Uber Eats app for details.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny in the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcom D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on "Space Jam," written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theatres and as an at-home rental on premium video on demand across Canada on July 16.

