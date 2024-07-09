Canadians can enjoy a new everyday low price for McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee across all sizes

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - If "but first, coffee" is your first thought in the morning, McDonald's has a new everyday low price just for you. Beginning today, McDonald's Canada is offering its delicious McCafé Premium Roast Coffee for just $1 (plus tax) for a small size.

Canadians can enjoy a new everyday low price for McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee across all sizes. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"We strive to be a brand for everyone and understand how important it is to provide affordable options to our guests every day" said McDonald's Canada's Chief Marketing Officer, Alyssa Buetikofer. "Our new everyday pricing makes it easy for coffee lovers to start their day with a delicious cup of quality coffee at a great price."

And with the new $1 + tax everyday low price, it's the perfect time to try out a new menu pairing: Small coffee and a bagel or Egg McMuffin® for breakfast? Maybe with a Quarter Pounder® for lunch? Either way, the $1 + tax small Premium Roast Coffee price is available all day long.

For those who prefer a larger caffeine boost: medium, large and extra-large sizes are also available for an upcharge of 25 cents per size, making it $1.25 (Medium), $1.50 (Large), and $1.75 (X-Large) plus tax in-restaurant or on the McDonald's app.

*Plus applicable taxes. At participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. Prices exclude delivery.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]