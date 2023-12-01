Starting December 1 Season of Giving brings meaningful moments to Canadian communities

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are proud to feed and foster the communities they serve. To show their thanks, McDonald's Canada is launching the Season of Giving starting today.

This program includes a series of moments that spotlights and shows appreciation for the local organizations, guests and franchisees, who put in the effort to help make meaningful impact in their communities that goes beyond the restaurants.

McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are helping host the Season of Giving from British Columbia, Yukon, Ontario and Quebec to Nova Scotia, building on the strong connections many restaurants have with local organizations that address specific community needs, like running local food drives to gather non-perishable supplies for local Food Banks Canada locations and bringing wellness supplies and lunches to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) across the country.

McDonald's became part of Canada's community since the first restaurant opened in 1967 and is committed to continue helping people in Canada with meaningful partnerships and programs. Through its partnership with Food Banks Canada, McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees will donate 500,000 meals to Canadians in need this holiday season.

"Over a million guests come through our doors every day, not just for the food, but because of shared community connections," said Michele Boudria, President and CEO, McDonald's Canada. "It's about so much more than a burger to us. It's about feeding and fostering community, and for us and our independent franchisees, that means supporting programs and initiatives that care for Canadian families in need, help reduce food insecurity and help in times of need."

McDonald's Canada is also the founding and forever partner of Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC®) and is committed to supporting families with sick children. Guests can support RMHC in their community at participating restaurants this holiday season (and every other day of the year too), by including donating at the kiosk or coin boxes, 'Round up for RMHC' on any order, and through the purchase of Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies.

"Whether through supporting the local Ronald McDonald House, seasonal food drives and donations, or any number of other programs, our independent franchisees are truly part of the fabric of the communities they serve 365 days a year," said Gemma Hinksman, Senior Director, Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada. "The Season of Giving shines a spotlight on this great work and every member of our communities who helps make it happen, with the hopes of inspiring even more impact."

To learn more about McDonald's Canada's supports the communities where we operate from coast to coast to coast, visit the McDonald's Canada Community Connection page or the Food Banks Canada website.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

