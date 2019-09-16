McDonald's Canada celebrates Global 'McDelivery™ Night In' with launch of exclusive apparel and accessories

Starting today at 10:00 a.m., the exclusive McDelivery Night In line will be available for consumer purchase, through a partnership with Canadian retail and e-commerce shop Drake General Store . Known for its curation of fun, whimsical goods, this platform makes the McDelivery Night In line accessible to Canadian shoppers.

Limited inventory of this exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase through Drake General Store's online shop or in person at its flagship location in Toronto, located at 1151 Queen Street West, while supplies last. To view the whole collection click here.

NIGHT IN GIVES

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from all McDelivery Night In line items sold will go to supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada). RMHC Canada operates with the mission of keeping families close to each other, and the care and resources they need while their sick child is being treated at a nearby children's hospital. The RMHC Canada network of programs serves over 25,000 families annually across Canada.

"The launch of this exclusive line not only gives Canadians an added reason to enjoy McDonald's at home, but it also gives them an opportunity to help support families who can't be at home, thanks to 100 per cent of the proceeds from the merchandise sold going to RMHC Canada," said Jeff Kroll, SVP Restaurant Support Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Additionally, by partnering with Drake General Store, Canadians can secure a collector's item from this limited apparel and accessories launch, to help compliment their McDelivery Night In."

BIGGER THAN EVER

In 2017 and 2018, thousands of restaurants participated in Global McDelivery Day, driving orders and fun around the world. This year, McDonald's is going even bigger. More restaurants than ever will help deliver everyone's favourite McDonald's menu items, so that guests can stay home and enjoy a McDelivery Night In.

McDelivery is available in 214 communities across Canada, through Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes. New cities are continually being added, please visit McDonald's.ca to see if McDelivery is currently available in your area.

On September 19 only, Canadians across the country can use the promo code McDelivery2019 to receive $5 off your McDelivery order through Uber Eats ($15 minimum purchase required before taxes and delivery fees) and SkipTheDishes ($20 minimum purchase required before taxes and delivery fees).

NIGHT IN HIGHLIGHTS

Sept. 16 – McDelivery Night In line available in-store and online at Drake General Store .

– McDelivery Night In line available in-store and online at . One hundred per cent of proceeds of the McDelivery Night In line items sold will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada (RMHC).

Sept. 19 – McDelivery Night In is official! On this date only, Canadians can use the promo code McDelivery2019 to receive $5 off their McDelivery order through Uber Eats ( $15 minimum purchase required before taxes and delivery fees) or SkipTheDishes ( $20 minimum purchase required before taxes and delivery fees).

FUN FACTS

The largest McDelivery order in Canada totaled more than $700 , in London, Ontario .

totaled , in . Almost five million Chicken McNuggets® have been ordered to-date in Canada through McDelivery.

have been ordered to-date in through McDelivery. In Toronto alone, 1.6 million Junior Chicken sandwiches have been ordered through McDelivery since its introduction to the city in 2017.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Canada has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast are employed in either corporately owned or franchised restaurants. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital, and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 25,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need each year. The 15 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, basic medical care is available to underserved communities in Alberta. For more information visit: RMHC.ca.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. Uber Eats has more than 320,000 restaurant partners in 500+ cities globally in 36 countries across six continents, to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favourites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

About SkipTheDishes

At SkipTheDishes, we know you deserve great delivery. As Canada's most popular food delivery app, we deliver millions of orders every month to hungry Canadians. Our world-class, unparalleled technology powers a network with tens of thousands of restaurant partners coast-to-coast in hundreds of communities.

SkipTheDishes is proudly part of the Just Eat Group. Headquartered in the UK, Just Eat is a world-leader in the food delivery marketplace, with Skip's renowned technology accelerating their global growth.

About Drake General Store

Drake General Store (DGS) was co-founded in 2008 by Jeff Stober (CEO, Drake Hotel Properties), Carlo Colacci and Joyce Lo. As a proudly Canadian hotel gift shop and classic general store with a little bit of everything and something for everyone, DGS operates standalone retail locations and shop-in-shops across the country, as well as an online store shipping across Canada and the United States. DGS also has three proprietary in-house designed product collections, Drake General Store, Arborist and Shared, which can be found in-store as well as on the shelves of hundreds of wholesale clients across Canada and the US. The flagship location lives in the heart of West Queen West across from The Drake Hotel, and is a 2-floor multi-purpose space that provides a lifestyle shopping experience unlike anything the city has seen with a fully programmed events calendar featuring rotating pop-ups and events.

