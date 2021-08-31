Canadians asked, and McDonald's listened: Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Good things come to those who wait, and Canada's time has finally come! Beginning today, Spicy Chicken McNuggets are available nationwide at participating McDonald's restaurants, for a limited time.

McDonald's Canada brings Spicy Chicken McNuggets™ to Canada for a limited time only (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"When our US counterparts launched Spicy McNuggets last September, there was huge buzz with Canadians asking when they would be launching in Canada," says Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy, McDonald's Canada. "We are very excited to offer Spicy McNuggets as a limited-time offer, tapping into the growing interest for spicy flavours, and giving Canadians another way to enjoy our iconic Chicken McNuggets."

Spicy Chicken McNuggets® are made with 100% seasoned chicken breast and breaded with a spicy habanero heat. And, Canadians can make them even hotter with the limited-time Spicy Buffalo Dipping Sauce. A tangy twist on a classic, the introduction of Spicy Chicken McNuggets marks the iconic menu item's first flavour innovation since it was introduced to Canadians in 1984.

Facts:

Adding to a growing variety of options for guests with a piquant palate, Spicy Chicken McNuggets joins the McDonald's Canada pantheon of spicy chicken offerings, including the permanent menu item of Spicy Habanero McChicken®, and the limited time flavours like the Spicier Szechuan McChicken®, and the Spiciest Ghost Pepper McChicken®.

– in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery®. Available on their own or as an Extra Value Meal, Spicy Chicken McNuggets come in 6-, 10-, and 20-piece

