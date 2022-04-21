Since taking on leadership of the Canadian team during the pandemic, he has been pivotal in navigating a challenging and complex time while driving aggressive growth for the business. Under his leadership, McDonald's Canada has enjoyed incredibly strong results, including total sales growth and market share increases. Mignault also strengthened the brand's digital business; launching new initiatives like MyMcDonald's Rewards and helping the brand emerge as the top delivery provider in Canada with third-party delivery apps.

"Jacques is a trusted partner and mentor to many in our global system," said Ian Borden President, International, McDonald's Corporation. "With his extensive experience managing large and complex markets, proven track record in leading high-performing teams and strong ability to foster a growth mindset, I am confident that Jacques will continue to build on this momentum to take the French business to new heights."

Mignault is succeeded by Michele Boudria, who returns to Canada from the Netherlands to become President & CEO. She joined McDonald's Canada as a crew member in 1984 and has since risen through the ranks; taking on progressively more senior roles in the restaurants, in the field and in the global and regional corporate offices. Boudria will be McDonald's Canada's first woman President & CEO.

From 2011 to 2015, Boudria played a leadership role in the Worldwide Operations team based in Chicago. Upon returning home in 2015, she joined the Canada Leadership Team in the role of McCafé Officer and led the team responsible for defining the vision and execution of the McCafé brand; guiding her teams to sustained and consistent periods of growth. In 2018, she was appointed West Regional Vice President and established herself as a strong partner to the Owner/Operators in the region, a role she held until 2021 when she was appointed Managing Director of the Dutch market. Under her leadership, trust and popularity of the brand in the Netherlands has gone from strength to strength.

"With her impressive and varied tenure working across our organization for three decades, Michele is renowned for her strong history of developing long-lasting and trusted relationships across all areas of our business, and she leaves the Dutch market in a strong position," said Mr. Borden. "I'm confident that with Michele's unrivalled experience, passion for the restaurants and unwavering focus on talent, she will build on the strong foundations Jacques has created and will continue to take the Canadian market from strength to strength."

The leadership changes will take effect on June 1, 2022.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Corporate Relations, McDonald's Canada, [email protected]