"McDonald's puts quality and taste at the forefront of everything we do, and we are continually innovating our food offering for our guests," said Rebecca Smart, Director, National Marketing, McDonald's Canada. "We know that Canadians love the classic combination of ingredients and signature taste of the Big Mac. The Grand Big Mac gives guests even more of what they love, with two larger 100% Canadian beef patties, more special sauce and more of the same Big Mac toppings fans love."

To unveil the Grand Big Mac, McDonald's is using ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) to awaken guests' senses to the grandeur of its new burger. The unique "Grand Big Mac Sounds" experience, available via YouTube, takes guests on a journey to discover what makes the Grand Big Mac so special: the sound of a sizzling patty, the squeeze of Big Mac sauce, the rustle of crisp lettuce, and the nestling of the burger on the bun, that will leave listeners' mouths watering in anticipation.

The Big Mac is one of McDonald's biggest, most iconic burgers, and in launching the Grand Big Mac, the company wanted to help guests not just see but hear how epic it really is. Being immersed in the sounds of the Grand Big Mac not only sparks your senses in a way you likely haven't experienced before, but also celebrates a guest favourite in a joyful, unique way and communicates how the Grand Big Mac gives you more of what you love.

As one of the largest purchasers of Canadian beef, McDonald's proudly sources 100 per cent Canadian beef as part of their long-standing commitment to Canadian farmers and ranchers.

Big Mac fans can snag their own Grand Big Mac for a limited time in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery®.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

