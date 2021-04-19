"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS.

Since 2013, BTS has topped music charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages. Over the next few months, BTS fans everywhere will find themselves that much closer to their favourite artists... because for the first time since McDonald's launched its celebrity signature orders program in the U.S. last year, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries. You can find a full list of participating countries as well as dates for meal availability here.

"No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald's - even international superstars like BTS." said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our guests in Canada starting next month."

Canadian guests will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay with the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®. So mark your calendars for May 26, and be sure to keep an eye out on McDonald's social channels @mcdonaldscanada for regular updates on this exciting partnership!

