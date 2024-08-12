The new Espresso Coffee Capsules are designed for commercial composting in collaboration with TerraCycle®†

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - McCafé® announces the launch of a new line of Espresso Coffee Capsules for use in Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines. These capsules are commercially compostable through a program with TerraCycle®†. Crafted to provide a smooth, balanced flavour and luxurious crema, McCafé Espresso Coffee Capsules are made from a blend of Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica beans.

McCafé® announces the launch of a new line of Espresso Coffee Capsules for use in Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

The McCafé Espresso Coffee Capsules come in a range of intensities to cater to different preferences, delivering the perfect cup of coffee each time. From the sweet caramel notes of the light roast, to the chocolate and hazelnut notes of the medium roast, to the silky dark chocolate and roasted almond notes of the dark roast, the three roasts available will offer something for every palate.

"With the launch of the new commercially compostable Espresso Coffee Capsules, McCafé continues to raise the bar in the Canadian coffee market," said Jeff Kroll, Chief Strategy Officer and SVP at McDonald's Canada. "We are delighted to introduce the delicious taste and quality of McCafé coffee to a broader group of Canadians through an innovative format compatible with Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines."

The new McCafé Espresso Coffee Capsules can be commercially composted, and the flexible bags in which they are packaged can be recycled, using the McCafé Free Composting & Recycling Program offered by TerraCycle. To participate in the free mail-back program, consumers will need to sign up and create an account on the TerraCycle website to download a free shipping label.

The new McCafé Espresso Coffee Capsules are now available for purchase at participating retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the new McCafé Espresso Coffee Capsules, visit: https://mccafeespresso.ca/

†Dedicated mail-in program available in Canada, excluding Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. Learn more at www.terracycle.ca/mccafe

*Made for Nespresso® Original Coffee Machines.

Not affiliated or endorsed by Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., owner of the Nespresso® trademark.

Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee. Find out more at ra.org

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 percent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 percent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

