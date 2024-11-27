$1 from Every McCafé At-Home Product Sold in December* will Help Families with Sick Children Stay Together, Close to the Health Care their Child Needs

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - This season, Canadians can brew a little extra comfort into their cozy at-home coffee rituals, all while supporting a worthy cause. Throughout the month of December, $1 from the purchase of every McCafé® At-Home coffee product sold at participating retailers or online at Keurig.ca/McCafé (up to $100,000) will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC®) to support its mission of keeping families close® while their sick child receives medical treatment.

The donation applies to the full range of McCafé At-Home products, from whole and ground beans to your favourite K-Cup® pods, including new McCafé Premium Instant Coffee and new McCafé Caramel Flavoured Coffee. So, while Canadians enjoy the warmth of their coffee rituals at home, with each sip they are also helping provide accommodations, meal programming, mental health support and more for families staying at Ronald McDonald House® locations, and using Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs across Canada.

"A warm cup of coffee is like a comforting hug, especially for families with sick children. It fuels their hospital trips, helps calm nerves and offers a sense of normalcy – in fact, RMHC families consume more than 840,000 cups of coffee a year across the country1," said Kate Horton, President and CEO, RMHC Canada. "We are so happy to partner with McCafé and Keurig Dr Pepper Canada once again this holiday season and turn every cup of McCafé At-Home into a gesture of love and support for families that need it most at a critical time in their lives."

Coffee that Cares: McCafé Quilted Hoodies

In addition to the warmth of a comforting cup of coffee, unique Coffee that Cares: McCafé Quilted Hoodies have been designed in collaboration with Canadian artist Briony Douglas. The hoodie design is not only inspired by the quilting programs at Ronald McDonald Houses, but also the comfort coffee can bring to families. Ronald McDonald Houses have a long history of providing volunteer-made quilts to children who stay at the Houses to make them feel at home. A limited number of hoodies will be given away to a few lucky followers on social, so Canadians looking for the chance to wear their support for RMHC can keep an eye out on Briony's Instagram (@briony) as well as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada LinkedIn for more information.

"Designing the Coffee that Cares: McCafé Quilted Hoodies was an opportunity to blend my love for art with a cause that I am deeply passionate about – RMHC Canada," said Briony Douglas. "Each element of the design represents the comfort and warmth that a cup of coffee, a quilt and a helping hand can provide. I am honoured to be part of this program and help raise even more awareness to the families across Canada that RMHC supports."

Supporting RMHC creates a significant impact, yet the need still grows

This marks the fourth year that RMHC Canada has been supported through this campaign, raising a total of $525,000 to date, and this year's donation amounts to approximately 423 overnight stays for families in need.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with RMHC Canada this holiday season with McCafé At-Home products," said Sophie Bélanger, Marketing Director Coffee at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "We believe that every cup of coffee brewed brings comfort to these families and contributes to the invaluable support provided by RMHC. It's more than just a contribution; it's a warm embrace to those who need it most during the holiday season."

Across Canada, RMHC programs ease significant challenges faced by families who must travel for their child's medical treatment, by providing accommodations, food programming, mental health and wellness support. Moreover, RMHC provides community and relief from social isolation, so families don't have to navigate their treatment journey alone. However, today, RMHC is unable to support up to 4 out of 5 families who need the Ronald McDonald House program due to lack of space or no available program location. Support from communities across the country this December will help RMHC reach one step closer to its goal of serving more families when it's needed most.

For more information on McCafé At-Home products and participating retailers visit Keurig.ca/McCafé , or to donate to RMHC in your community, visit rmhc.ca/donate .

*For each McCafé At-Home coffee product purchased at participating retailers and online at Keurig.ca/McCafé from December 1 to 31, 2024, $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada, up to a maximum of $100,000.

1 Based on RMHC Canada's in-kind program data, based on product donated and consumed by RMHC chapters across Canada

