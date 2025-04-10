MCAN Recognized as One of Waterstone's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures for 2025

Reimagining opportunity and driving growth through a people-first culture

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") (TSX: MKP) is proud to be named one of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures for 2025 by Waterstone Human Capital. The award celebrates organizations with high-performance, values-driven cultures that align with their vision and purpose.

"Our people are our greatest asset," said Derek Sutherland, President and CEO of MCAN. "This recognition reflects their dedication to living our culture and driving shared success—for our team, clients, and communities."

Waterstone's Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures program recognizes organizations that leverage culture as a competitive advantage. MCAN's inclusion underscores its commitment to embedding its DRIVE values (Diversity, Resilience, Imagination, Vision, and Enthusiasm) into everyday practices, ensuring every team member contributes to the company's future.

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

MCAN's success is rooted in its commitment to its people. By prioritizing employee development, diversity, and inclusion, the Company ensures that its team members are equipped to reach their full potential. This approach not only strengthens MCAN's internal culture but also enhances its ability to deliver exceptional service to clients and partners.

"Our culture is built on valuing and supporting our people," said Michelle Liotta, VP of Human Resources. "This award validates that when we invest in our team, we achieve extraordinary outcomes."

As MCAN evolves, its culture remains central to its strategy—redefining opportunity for Canadians through innovation and community impact.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day. For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

Media inquiries:

Robyn Levy, Program Manager (647) 505-4536

About MCAN Financial Group

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. Reimagining opportunity to drive growth for Canadian communities.

Investor inquiries:

Derek Sutherland, President, and CEO (416) 203-5931

Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President, and CFO (289) 454-4196

Media inquiries:

Kim Mercer, Director of Corporate Brand and Marketing (416) 206-7951

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation