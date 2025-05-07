MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP RELEASES Q1 2025 RESULTS AND DECLARES 41 CENTS CASH DIVIDEND

Steady quarter in uncertain economic environment

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP) reported net income of $16.6 million ($0.43 earnings per share) for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from net income of $23.2 million ($0.65 earnings per share) in the first quarter of 2024. Results for the first quarter of 2025 were mainly impacted by higher provisions for credit losses due to current economic forecasts and the geopolitical environment.

We are committed to a strategy of managing controllable factors to protect our bottom line and taking advantage of opportunities as they arise. With a strong liquidity and capital position, high level of credit quality, and our strategy of continued growth in our lending portfolio and diversification of our funding base, we believe we are well positioned for an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.

First quarter 2025 return on average shareholders' equity1 was 10.99% compared to 17.09% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a second quarter regular cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025. As a mortgage investment corporation, we pay out all of our taxable income to shareholders through dividends.

"Our first quarter results are within our expectations despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment impacting our provisions for credit losses, while our credit quality remains resilient as it has since our founding," said Derek Sutherland, CEO of MCAN. "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on tapping growth opportunities in this challenging environment to drive value for all our stakeholders."

HIGHLIGHTS

Total assets reached $5.4 billion at March 31, 2025 , a net increase of $96 million (1.8%) from December 31, 2024 .

at , a net increase of (1.8%) from . Non-securitized assets totalled $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 , a net increase of $147 million (5.1%) from December 31, 2024 . Our uninsured residential mortgages totalled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 , a net increase of $25 million (2%) from December 31, 2024 . Uninsured residential mortgage originations totalled $97 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $12 million (15%) from Q1 2024. We also continue to see solid uninsured residential mortgage renewals with $104 million in Q1 2025 compared to $127 million in Q1 2024 supported by outstanding service to our brokers, originators and customers. Our construction portfolio totalled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 , a net increase of $26 million (2%) from December 31, 2024 . In Q1 2025, the increase is attributed to originations of $144 million , offset by repayments on completing projects, which increased $22 million (18%) from Q1 2024.

at , a net increase of (5.1%) from . Securitized mortgages totalled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2025 , a net decrease of $66 million (3%) from December 31, 2024 . Our insured residential mortgage securitization volumes were $53 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $161 million (75%) from Q1 2024. Insured residential mortgage originations were $89 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $82 million (48%) from Q1 2024. This includes $37 million insured residential mortgage commitments originated and sold in Q1 2025 compared to $nil in Q1 2024. Overall, total insured residential mortgage origination volumes are lower due to the current economic and geopolitical environment. We use various channels in funding the insured residential mortgage portfolio, in the context of market conditions and net contributions over the life of the mortgages, in order to support our overall business.

at , a net decrease of (3%) from .

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Net non-securitized mortgage spread income 1 decreased by $1.7 million in Q1 2025 from Q1 2024. The net non-securitized mortgage spread income decreased due to a reduction in the spread of non-securitized mortgages over term deposit interest and expenses partially offset by a higher average non-securitized mortgage portfolio balance from mortgage portfolio growth. In Q1 2025, we saw the spread of non-securitized mortgages over term deposit interest and expenses improve compared to Q4 2024 due to a faster reduction in term deposit interest and expenses and related hedges compared to our mortgage rates, as we managed the impact of rate reductions through hedging activities and pricing initiatives.

decreased by in Q1 2025 from Q1 2024. The net non-securitized mortgage spread income decreased due to a reduction in the spread of non-securitized mortgages over term deposit interest and expenses partially offset by a higher average non-securitized mortgage portfolio balance from mortgage portfolio growth. In Q1 2025, we saw the spread of non-securitized mortgages over term deposit interest and expenses improve compared to Q4 2024 due to a faster reduction in term deposit interest and expenses and related hedges compared to our mortgage rates, as we managed the impact of rate reductions through hedging activities and pricing initiatives. Net securitized mortgage spread income 1 increased by $0.6 million for Q1 2025 from Q1 2024 mainly due to an increase in the spread of securitized mortgages over liabilities and by a higher average securitized mortgage portfolio balance from higher securitization volumes of insured residential mortgages exceeding maturities. The improvement in spread was driven by wider spreads on Government of Canada bond yields compared to our mortgage rates on the expectation of further interest rate cuts.

increased by for Q1 2025 from Q1 2024 mainly due to an increase in the spread of securitized mortgages over liabilities and by a higher average securitized mortgage portfolio balance from higher securitization volumes of insured residential mortgages exceeding maturities. The improvement in spread was driven by wider spreads on Government of bond yields compared to our mortgage rates on the expectation of further interest rate cuts. For Q1 2025, we had a provision for credit losses on our non-securitized mortgage portfolio of $3.1 million compared to a recovery of credit losses of $0.6 million in Q1 2024. For Q1 2025, the provision was mainly due to (i) worsening economic forecasts due to the current economic and geopolitical environment mainly impacting our performing loans; and (ii) interest provisioning on our impaired residential construction loans. We believe that we have a quality uninsured residential mortgage loan portfolio with an average loan to value ("LTV") of 64.3% at March 31, 2025 based on an industry index of current real estate values.

compared to a recovery of credit losses of in Q1 2024. For Q1 2025, the provision was mainly due to (i) worsening economic forecasts due to the current economic and geopolitical environment mainly impacting our performing loans; and (ii) interest provisioning on our impaired residential construction loans. We believe that we have a quality uninsured residential mortgage loan portfolio with an average loan to value ("LTV") of 64.3% at based on an industry index of current real estate values. Equity income from MCAP Commercial LP ("MCAP") totalled $5.6 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $1.6 million (22%) from $7.2 million in Q1 2024.

Credit Quality

Arrears total mortgage ratio 1 was 2.24% at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.06% at December 31, 2024 . The majority of our residential mortgage arrears activity occurs in the 1-30 day category, in which the bulk of arrears are resolved and do not migrate to arrears categories over 30 days. While greater than 30 days arrears has increased in our uninsured residential mortgages, we believe overall that we have a quality uninsured residential mortgage loan portfolio with an average LTV of 64.3% at March 31, 2025 compared to 63.7% at December 31, 2024 based on an industry index of current real estate values. With respect to our construction and commercial loan portfolio, we have a strong track record with our default management processes and asset recovery programs as the need arises.

was 2.24% at compared to 2.06% at . The majority of our residential mortgage arrears activity occurs in the 1-30 day category, in which the bulk of arrears are resolved and do not migrate to arrears categories over 30 days. While greater than 30 days arrears has increased in our uninsured residential mortgages, we believe overall that we have a quality uninsured residential mortgage loan portfolio with an average LTV of 64.3% at compared to 63.7% at based on an industry index of current real estate values. With respect to our construction and commercial loan portfolio, we have a strong track record with our default management processes and asset recovery programs as the need arises. Impaired non-securitized mortgage ratio 1 was 2.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.46% at December 31, 2024 . At March 31, 2025 , impaired mortgages mainly represent five impaired construction mortgages where asset recovery programs have been initiated.

was 2.31% at compared to 2.46% at . At , impaired mortgages mainly represent five impaired construction mortgages where asset recovery programs have been initiated. Impaired total mortgage ratio1 was 1.20% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2024 .

Capital

We have a Base Shelf prospectus allowing us to make certain public offerings of debt or equity securities during the period that it is effective, through Prospectus Supplements. We have an ATM Program, established pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement to our Base Shelf prospectus, allowing us to issue up to $30 million common shares to the public from time to time at the market prices prevailing at the time of sale. In Q1 2025, we sold 61,200 common shares at a weighted average price of $18.32 for gross proceeds of $1.1 million and net proceeds of $1.1 million including $22 thousand of agent commission paid and $1 thousand of other share issuance costs under the ATM Program. At March 31, 2025 , we have $19.9 million remaining available to be issued through our ATM Program. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program are determined at MCAN's sole discretion.

We issued $4.5 million in new common shares through the DRIP in Q1 2025 compared to $8.2 million in new common shares in Q1 2024. The DRIP participation rate was 15% for the Q1 2025 dividend (Q1 2024 - 29%).

in new common shares through the DRIP in Q1 2025 compared to in new common shares in Q1 2024. The DRIP participation rate was 15% for the Q1 2025 dividend (Q1 2024 - 29%). Income tax assets to capital ratio 3 was 5.41 at March 31, 2025 compared to 5.24 at December 31, 2024 .

was 5.41 at compared to 5.24 at . CET 1 and Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets ratios2 were 19.12% at March 31, 2025 compared to 19.02% at December 31, 2024 . Total Capital to risk-weighted assets ratio2 was 19.43% at March 31, 2025 compared to 19.28% at December 31, 2024 . Leverage ratio2 was 9.64% at March 31, 2025 compared to 9.72% at December 31, 2024 . All of our capital and leverage ratios are within our regulatory and internal risk appetite guidelines.



ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 4:30pm (Toronto time) on May 8, 2025.

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

For how to enroll in the DRIP, please refer to the Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025 or visit our website at www.mcanfinancial.com. Under the DRIP, dividends paid to shareholders are automatically reinvested in common shares issued out of treasury at the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding such issue less a discount of 2% until further notice from MCAN.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release references a number of non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") and other financial measures and ratios to assess our performance such as return on average shareholders' equity, net non-securitized mortgage spread income, net securitized mortgage spread income, impaired non-securitized mortgage ratio, impaired total mortgage ratio, and arrears total mortgage ratio. These measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), are not defined by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability between companies using these measures. These metrics are considered to be non-GAAP and other financial measures and are incorporated by reference and defined in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of our 2025 First Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Below are reconciliations for our non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release using the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

Net Non-securitized Mortgage Spread Income

Non-GAAP financial measure that is an indicator of net interest profitability of income-earning assets less cost of funding for our non-securitized mortgage portfolio. It is calculated as the difference between non-securitized mortgage interest and term deposit interest and expenses.

(in thousands)



Change For the Periods Ended March 31 2025 2024 ($) Mortgage interest - non-securitized assets $ 45,148 $ 48,008

Term deposit interest and expenses 24,882 26,070

Net Non-securitized Mortgage Spread Income $ 20,266 $ 21,938 $ (1,672)

Net Securitized Mortgage Spread Income

Non-GAAP financial measure that is an indicator of net interest profitability of income-earning securitization assets less cost of securitization liabilities for our securitized mortgage portfolio. It is calculated as the difference between securitized mortgage interest and interest on financial liabilities from securitization.

(in thousands)



Change For the Periods Ended March 31 2025 2024 ($) Mortgage interest - securitized assets $ 18,742 $ 13,340

Interest on financial liabilities from securitization 16,036 11,187

Net Securitized Mortgage Spread Income $ 2,706 $ 2,153 $ 553

A CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "estimate," "project," "future," and variations of these or similar words or other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among others, statements and assumptions with respect to:

the current business environment, economic environment and outlook;

possible or assumed future results;

our ability to create shareholder value;

our business goals and strategy;

the potential impact of new regulations and changes to existing regulations as well as any changes in tax legislation;

the stability of home prices;

the effect of challenging conditions on us;

the performance of our investments;

factors affecting our competitive position within the housing lending market;

international trade, including changes in tariffs, international economic uncertainties, failures of international financial institutions and geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on the Canadian economy;

sufficiency of our access to liquidity and capital resources;

the timing and effect of interest rate changes on our cash flows; and

the declaration and payment of dividends.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The material factors or assumptions that we identified and were applied by us in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully implement and realize on our business goals and strategy;

government regulation of our business and the cost to us of such regulation;

factors and assumptions regarding interest rates, including the effect of Bank of Canada actions already taken;

actions already taken; the effect of supply chain issues;

the effect of inflation;

housing sales and residential mortgage borrowing activities;

the effect of household debt service levels;

the effect of competition;

systems failure or cyber and security breaches;

the availability of funding and capital to meet our requirements;

investor appetite for securitization products;

the value of mortgage originations;

the expected spread between interest earned on mortgage portfolios and interest paid on deposits;

the relative uncertainty and volatility of real estate markets;

acceptance of our products in the marketplace;

the stage of the real estate cycle and the maturity phase of the mortgage market;

impact on housing demand from changing population demographics and immigration patterns;

our ability to forecast future changes to borrower credit and credit scores, loan to value ratios and other forward-looking factors used in assessing expected credit losses and rates of default;

availability of key personnel;

our operating cost structure;

the current tax regime; and

operations within, and market conditions relating to, our equity and other investments.

External geopolitical conflicts and government and Bank of Canada economic policy have resulted in uncertainty relating to the Company's internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including with respect to the Canadian economy, employment conditions, interest rates, supply chain issues, international trade, inflation, levels of housing activity and household debt service levels. There can be no assurance that such expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs will continue to be valid. The impacts that any further or escalating geopolitical conflicts will have on our business is uncertain and difficult to predict.

Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because it involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the above opinions, estimates or assumptions are inaccurate and the other risks and uncertainties referred to in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, our MD&A and our other public filings with the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities.

Subject to applicable securities law requirements, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in subsequent reports should be consulted.

