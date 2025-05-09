MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2025.

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Bonnie Agostinho 14,030,580 154,528 98.91 1.09 Brian W. Chu 14,107,515 77,164 99.46 0.54 John E. Coke 14,046,651 137,228 99.03 0.97 Glenn Doré 14,065,336 118,543 99.16 0.84 Philip C. Gillin 14,107,497 144,817 98.98 1.02 Karen L. Martin 13,973,667 133,016 99.06 0.94 Gaelen J. Morphet 14,059,135 124,729 99.12 0.88 Derek G. Sutherland 14,102,049 81,845 99.42 0.58

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

