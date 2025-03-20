MCAN Financial Group Focused on Growth with One Tree Planted

More than 25,000 trees planted across Canada.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group is proud to announce that since 2022, we have supported the planting of more than 25,000 trees across Canada with One Tree Planted. This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability and positive environmental impact.

Team member Misty Tarallo plants a tree at Wanita Park in Scarborough, ON, during the City of Toronto’s tree planting event in May 2024. (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation) Volunteers and team members, including MCAN's Duane Chanderbhan, take part in a tree planting event at Goldhawk Park in April 2024. (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)

"We're proud of the continued success of our tree planting initiative," says Derek Sutherland, Interim CEO of MCAN. "We understand the value of growth—whether it's in supporting Canadians through the opportunity of homeownership or nurturing our environment. By planting trees for every mortgage we fund, we are contributing to a sustainable future."

As part of our ongoing sustainability efforts, MCAN's tree planting program plants four trees for every mortgage we finance through our residential lending subsidiary MCAN Home. This includes one tree for our client, one for our broker partner, one for the community, and one for our team. Each tree represents a shared commitment to a greener future, and by supporting One Tree Planted, we are working to address the urgent need for reforestation in fire-affected and deforested areas across Canada.

"With MCAN's commitment to giving back to the environment by planting trees, we are restoring Canadian forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact," says Hannah E., Director at One Tree Planted. "We are grateful for their support, which is a great example of how businesses can give back to the planet."

In addition to our financial contributions, MCAN team members actively participate in tree planting events to celebrate Earth Day, further strengthening our commitment to environmental stewardship.

"Through our tree planting program, we are taking purposeful steps to make a positive environmental impact and foster sustainable growth across Canada," says Avish Buck, SVP, Chief Operating Officer at MCAN Financial Group and President of MCAN Home. "It's about creating a better tomorrow for everyone—clients, brokers, communities, and our team."

This comes as we celebrate our recent recognition as one of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. This honour underscores our commitment to fostering a values-driven culture that empowers our team, partners, and communities to achieve impactful outcomes. Together, we're building a future that reflects our purpose and shared aspirations.

Learn more about MCAN Financial Group and our partnership with One Tree Planted: mcanfinancial.com.

About MCAN Financial Group

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.



MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org .

