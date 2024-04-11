MCAN Financial Group Recognized as One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group celebrates inclusion on the 11th annual list of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers.

"This award is important because it's about people. MCAN prioritizes team members' well-being and professional growth because we believe – we know - that builds a stronger organization," shared president and CEO Don Coulter. "This reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels valued, respected, and truly at home."

MCAN nurtures a people-first culture that connects our values and purpose to collaboration with our partners and within our communities. "We love having the opportunity to give back to the communities in which we live and invest," explains Michelle Liotta, vice president of human resources.

That alignment fuels innovation and strategic partnerships that have seen MCAN achieve historical growth, launch new brands and digital channels, and provide Canadians access to homeownership and investment opportunities for over 30 years. Through diversity and collaboration, the organization has developed unique reward programs, professional development opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and comprehensive benefits that reflect the needs and priorities of a passionate and dynamic team.

Agility remains a common theme among high-performing organizations that have successfully transitioned to a hybrid, post-pandemic world of work. "What's remarkable about the employers on this year's list is how quickly and effectively they've worked to create rewards and other programs developed from employee input," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "SMEs have enviable levels of customization, flexibility and speed-of-implementation that are difficult for larger employers to match."

Winners are selected based on criteria such as workplace atmosphere and culture, team member well-being and development, communication, and community involvement.

To learn more about MCAN Financial Group opportunities and community involvement, please visit mcanfinancial.com.

About MCAN Financial Group

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

About Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers

Now in its 11th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Editors at MediaCorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information: Investor inquiries: Don Coulter, President, and CEO, (416) 203-5931; Floriana Cipollone, Senior Vice President, and CFO, (416) 591-5204; Media inquiries: Kim Mercer, Director of Corporate Brand & Marketing, (416) 206-7951