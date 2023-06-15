MCAN Financial Group Celebrates Wins for Service, Culture and Diversity

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP) is proud to announce that our team has been recognized for service, culture, diversity, and inclusion achievements.

At the recent Mortgage Awards of Excellence, Cam DelliPizzi, senior business development manager for the greater capital region, was named BDM of the Year in recognition of his dedication to service excellence and community building. Since 2018, the Ottawa region has represented growth of more than 900 percent for MCAN and is expected to continue with increasing development and demand in the area.

We're all incredibly proud of Cam and his accomplishments in an important market. His impact on the business and network there speaks volumes about his values and respect for partners and team members.

– Avish Buck, SVP & COO Of MCAN Financial Group and President of MCAN Home

MCAN was also named a Top Employer in the categories of Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability and Compensation by Canadian Mortgage Professional, as voted on by team members. During a time of uncertainty and volatility, team members have enjoyed stability and opportunity as MCAN has experienced significant growth in all areas of its business. This award is a testament to MCAN's values.

MCAN Named by Great Place to Work® as One of Canada's World's Best Workplaces™ 2023

For the second year, MCAN is certified as one of the Best WorkplacesTM in Canada. This is in addition to earning recognition in the following categories as awarded by the team at Great Places to Work TM based on feedback collected from MCAN team members.

GPTW 2023 Best Workplaces Managed by Women

GPTW 2023 Best Workplaces for Women

GPTW 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

GPTW 2023 Best Workplace for Giving Back

GPTW 2022 Best Workplaces for Professional Development

GPTW 2022 Best Workplaces for Inclusion

GPTW 2022 Best Workplaces in Ontario

GPTW 2022 Best Workplace for Giving Back

Recognition in these categories reflects our team's work in areas of diversity and inclusion, team member development and community building. It is proof that remarkable things can happen when the right people have the right resources at the right time. This team is unstoppable.

– Derek Sutherland, Chair of the Board, and Interim CEO

More than 60 percent of the Company's multigenerational workforce identifies as diverse with representation of ethnocultural and LGBTQ2S+ communities, while 39 percent of its executive team and 57 percent of the broader workforce identify as female. MCAN boasts a high retention rate due to investment in professional development, commitment to a hybrid workplace and the prioritization of its people, partners, and community.

